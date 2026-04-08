Global Supply Chains Didn't Break. They Were Always Fragile.

Sylvain Duchesne, President of Olon Industries shares his perspective on why the industry is rethinking sourcing—and why reliability is now driving decisions.

GEORGETOWN, ON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - For decades, global supply chains prioritized cost above all else. Materials moved across oceans, production shifted overseas, and manufacturing became increasingly fragmented. But in recent years, the market has begun to recognize the true cost of that model.

Shipping disruptions, unpredictable lead times, currency volatility, and geopolitical uncertainty have exposed the fragility of long-distance supply chains. As a result, manufacturers, distributors, and designers are re-evaluating how materials are sourced.

Kitchen island and cabinet doors designed with Olon panels and mouldings in VT03 and UT304. (CNW Group/Olon Industries Inc)

Across North America, we are seeing a renewed appreciation for local manufacturing. Not simply because it is domestic — but because it delivers something increasingly valuable: reliability.

"At Olon, our approach has always been different," said Sylvain Duchesne, President, Olon Industries. "Rather than focusing on individual materials, we design integrated component systems — panels, mouldings, and components engineered to work together seamlessly. This system approach reduces complexity for fabricators, ensures material consistency across projects, and provides the reliability that modern production environments require."

Local manufacturing strengthens that model even further. It enables stable supply chains, faster collaboration with customers, and the ability to respond quickly to changing market needs.

And we know that issues sometimes arise, which is why having local customer service close by to urgently respond or visit on site is so valuable. It can be the difference between getting your production back up and running quickly or potentially losing out on sales.

The lesson from recent years is clear – the most resilient manufacturing ecosystems are the ones closest to the people who rely on them. As the industry moves forward, the conversation is evolving beyond lowest price toward sustainable competitiveness, with a clear emphasis on supporting local companies and local workers.

"That's the principle that has guided Olon from the beginning," said Sylvain Duchesne, President, Olon Industries. "Because when every component is designed to work together — it all comes together."

About Olon: Olon Industries is one of North America's leading single-source manufacturers of quality components and custom solutions for the furniture and cabinet making industries. With over 45 years of entrepreneurial spirit and an unwavering commitment to supply customers with high-quality, cost saving products and solutions, these values remain the cornerstone and spirit of Olon today. Olon facilities are in Georgetown, ON; Geneva, IL and Washington, IN. More information: www.olon.com .

SOURCE Olon Industries Inc