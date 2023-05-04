Global Surety Market Anticipated to Garner $24,371.2 Million, Growing at a 4.4% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [220-Pages] | Interpreted by Research Dive

The global surety market is expected to grow primarily owing to the increasing demand for innovative insurance solutions. Contract surety bond sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

Global Surety Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global surety market is expected to register a revenue of $24,371.2 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Surety Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Bond Type : contract surety bond, commercial surety bond, fidelity surety bond, and court surety bond

: contract surety bond, commercial surety bond, fidelity surety bond, and court surety bond Contract Surety Bond – Most dominant in 2021

Contract surety bonds are becoming more and more essential as the construction industry expands. This is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Most dominant in 2021 Contract surety bonds are becoming more and more essential as the construction industry expands. This is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further. End-user : individuals and enterprises

: individuals and enterprises Enterprises – Most lucrative in 2021

The demand for surety bonds in enterprises is rising as companies in this category involve bulk trading and huge volumes of data, which is anticipated to push the market forward.

Most lucrative in 2021 The demand for surety bonds in enterprises is rising as companies in this category involve bulk trading and huge volumes of data, which is anticipated to push the market forward. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA North America – Significant market share in 2021

Increased trader awareness about surety insurance and international companies collaborating with regulatory agencies to conduct business abroad is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global Surety Market

The rising need for innovative construction insurance in high-growth regions such as China is expected to make the surety market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, rapidly developing countries are emphasizing urban expansion and, as a result, are investing extensively in the construction sector, which is increasing demand for surety bonds. This is predicted to propel the market forward in the forecast period. However, the increased threat of a contracting party defaulting and the lack of awareness among the people with surety might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Surety bonds reduce the risk for lenders while also potentially lowering interest rates for borrowers, which is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in small and medium-sized businesses trying to enter the international market and the many benefits offered by surety insurance are expected to propel the surety market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Surety Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe economic losses and led to standstill businesses worldwide, including the construction sector. This resulted in a slow growth rate for the sector in 2021, impacting the surety market negatively, which relies significantly on the construction industry. The surety sector was expecting a recovery in 2020, but the pandemic further affected it. The credit surety industry was also impacted, and insurers increased premiums due to an increase in claims during the pandemic, which could have an immediate impact on business revenue.

Key Players of the Global Surety Market

The major players of the market include

The Travelers Indemnity Company

American Financial Group Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

CNA Financial Corporation

HCC Insurance Holdings Inc.

The Hartford

Chubb

IFIC Security Group

AmTrust Financial Services

Crum & Forster

These players are working on developing strategies, such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Surety Market:

