Global Surface Cleaner Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Companies are Developing Advanced Technologies and Launching New Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Product (Floor Cleaner; Specialized Cleaner; and Multi-Purpose Cleaner), By Form (Liquid; Powder; Wipes; and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global surface cleaner market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period
The global surface cleaner market is driven by the growing pervasiveness of infectious diseases. This has led to the increase in awareness among the population towards the adoption of better household and community hygiene practices thereby driving the growth of market across the globe.
Additionally, supportive government policies and schemes especially in the developing regions for promoting community hygiene are further expected to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years. Also, new product launches by the major players in the view of customer needs & demands is further expected to foster the growth of market through 2026.
The global surface cleaner market is segmented based on product, form, distribution channel, company and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into modern retail channel, traditional retail channel, e-commerce retail and institutional/direct sales.
The modern retail channel is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the fact that most surface cleaners are sold in the market through modern retail channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, among others.
Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the global surface cleaner market owing to the high hygiene & sanitation standards within the population in the region.
The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Product
- Floor Cleaner
- Specialized Cleaner
- Multi-Purpose Cleaner
Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Form
- Liquid
- Powder
- Wipes
- Others
Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Distribution Channel
- Modern Retail Channel
- Traditional Retail Channel
- E-commerce Retail
- Institutional/Direct Sales
Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
