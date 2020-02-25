Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Industry
Feb 25, 2020
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, High-Speed Placement Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$91.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, High-Speed Placement Equipment will reach a market size of US$221.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$346.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG
- CyberOptics Corporation
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.
- Fuji Corporation
- Glenbrook Technologies, Inc.
- Heller Industries, Inc.
- Illinois Tool Works, Inc.
- Juki Corporation
- Koh Young Technology, Inc.
- Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd.
- Mycronic AB
- Naprotek, Inc.
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Nordson DAGE
- Omron Corporation
- Orbotech, Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Saki Corporation
- Teradyne, Inc.
- Universal Instruments Corporation
- Viscom AG
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
- YXLON International GmbH
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) - A Prelude
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Market Overview
Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market
Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment
The Booming ECM Sector to Boost Demand for SMT Equipment in
Asia-Pacific
China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Stellar Performance
Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Stable Momentum in Global PMI Benefits Augurs Well
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
CyberOptics Corporation (USA)
Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (USA)
Fuji Corporation (Japan)
Glenbrook Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Heller Industries, Inc. (USA)
Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
Juki Corporation (Japan)
Koh Young Technology, Inc. (South Korea)
Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
Mycronic AB (Sweden)
Naprotek, Inc. (USA)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
Nordson DAGE (UK)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
Orbotech, Ltd. (Israel)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Saki Corporation (Japan)
Teradyne, Inc. (USA)
Universal Instruments Corporation (USA)
Viscom AG (Germany)
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)
YXLON International GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Electronics Manufacturing to Boost Market Prospects
for SMT Equipment
Application Areas of SMT Across Key End-Use Sectors
A Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices
Transportation and Automotive Electronics
Medical and Healthcare Devices
Aerospace & Defense Equipment
LED Components
Critical Importance of Automation Creates Conducive Environment
for SMT Equipment
Evolving Role of 'Smart Factory' to Fuel Sales of Fully
Automated SMT Platforms
Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept
A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial
Revolutions
IPC-HERMES-9852 Standard Readies PCB Board Flow Level for
Industry 4.0
SMT Placement Equipment - The Traditional Revenue Contributor
Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market in SMT
Placement Equipment Market
Machine Vision Gains Stronger Roots in SMT Placement Equipment
Market
Convergence Playing an Instrumental Role in Placement Equipment
Market
SMT Screen Print Equipment - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers
Jet Printing Competes Stencil Printing in Screen Printer Market
SMT Screen Printer Equipment Vendors Go for Integrated Solutions
SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction as Focus Shifts from
Detection to Prevention
Rising Adoption of Lead-Free Solder Strengthens Sales of
Inspection Equipment
'Right Timing' Influence Sales Patterns for SMT Inspection
Equipment
Repair and Rework also Drives Demand for AXIs
Technological Advancements Spearheading Market Prospects for
SMT Inspection Equipment
Growing Package Complexity Driving Business Case for Advanced
Inspection Equipment
Drifting from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems
3D Inspection Solutions to Drive Growth
Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next
Generation AOIs
AOI Segment Explores New Opportunities
Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for
Success
Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency
SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects
Trend-Setting Technologies
Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth
Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities
Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment
Lead-Free Manufacturing Continues to Drive Demand
Difficulties Faced in the Cleaning of Lead-free Equipment
APT Drives the Market
Impact of Government Regulations on SMT Cleaning Equipment
Repair and Rework Emerge as an Integral Part of EMS - Drive
Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment
Escalating Assembly Costs Drive Demand for Rework Equipment
Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing
Industry Spurs Growth
Next Generation Electronics: Opens up Opportunities for SMT
Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects
Demand for 'High-Mix' Equipment on Rise
Energy Efficient Equipment Come to Fore Amid Clamor for
Environment Protection
Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time
From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile
Electronic Contract Manufacturers - Key Consumer Segment of SMT
Equipment
ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures
SMT - Not Completely Free of Defects
Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth
Commoditization Kills Price Differentials
Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins
Used Equipment: The Threat is Real
High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants
Density Packing Voices Concerns for High Quality Placement and
Inspection
High False Calls and Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence in
SMT Inspection Equipment
Multiple Technologies Cannibalize Sales for SMT Inspection
Equipment
Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge for SMT Equipment
Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership
Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry
Technology Challenges
Constant Demand for Improved Processes and Materials
Unstable Packaging
Difficulty in Reworking Conflicts between Process Capability
and Design Requirements
Thermal Pad Voiding
Latest Advancement in SMT Technology
Technological Innovations
Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement
Smart Feeder Technology
Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines
Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 69
Share this article