Global Surface-to-Air Missile Market, Forecast to 2023

LONDON, August 20, 2018



The growing number of missile attacks in the Middle East, coupled with North Korea's long range missile tests, China's expansion in the South China Sea, and Russia's sale of S-400 has inspired growth within the surface-to-air missile (SAM) market.SAM systems were originally designed to counter threats posed by enemy aircraft, but advanced fighter aircraft and hypersonic missiles are driving research and development spending on the advancement of SAMs.







The short range air defense missiles is the most promising segment, as it has a large global inventory that can help develop and reengineer the systems. While all the major players are focused on selling their major missiles, there is a large window for new market participants.







Some of the questions this research will address include:



• Is the SAM market growing, how long will it continue to grow for, and at what rate?



• What segment of the existing SAM market offers the best opportunity for potential market entrants?



• Who are the existing competitors within the SAM market and which companies control the largest share of the market?



• How are companies collaborating within the market?



• What factors are driving or restraining the global SAM market?



• Which regions lead the market in terms of future spending?



• What are the key trends, events, and transactions in the markets around the world?







SAM, for this research, is defined as the systems devised for launch from a ground station, ground vehicle, or surface ship vessel as a defense weapon against air threats. The market does not include nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile systems specifically designed for strategic warfare.







The regions reviewed include Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East (ME), and only the United States (US) in North America as other countries in the region were not active during the research period. Although the China and Russia markets are active, they are not explored in great depth because their transactions are not publicized in detail and they do not transact with most North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries.







The spending forecast for this research is based on available government budget documents, international arms control reporting, defense journals, and press releases.







The market share for this research is calculated using estimates based on government contracts, company financial documents, and publicly announced agreements. Market share figures and spending data applied to construct forecasts may not tally? due to the structure and multi-year components of various contracts and agreements.







The research is segmented by the following missile system categories: Long Range SAMs (LRSAM), Medium to short Range SAMs (MRSAM), Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) and Missile Defense. Readers should note that a significant number of LRSAMs are also capable of missile defense.







