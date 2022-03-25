Global Surfing Boards Markets, 2020-2021 & 2022-2026 - Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard Innovation

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surfing Boards - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Surfing Boards Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surfing Boards estimated at US$2.2 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a size of US$3.1 billion by 2026, displaying at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period.

Surf tourism is affected due to travel restrictions implemented across the world and also the shutdown of restaurants, hostels, and hotels. Regions such as Australia, the Maldives, Fiji, France, and Hawaii, among others are popular destinations for surfing and such restrictions have impacted business in these regions. Surfers who preferred travelling during the summers to surf destinations were affected by closure of airports and beaches. Also, several international surfing events have been either postponed or cancelled, further affecting the market.

Shortboards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Longboards segment is projected to spiral at 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $588.2 Million by 2026

Surfing Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$588.2 million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period.

A noteworthy trend in the market for surfboards is the increasing popularity of adaptive surfing creating more demand for the boards. Disabled people are learning adaptive surfing as it builds confidence and improves physical well-being and psychosocial and sensorial skills.

Surfing has also become means for the disabled to combat discrimination as it encourages teamwork and contributes towards social inclusion. Adaptive surfing is also known to prevent and treat several pathological conditions in the disabled, resulting from stress and sedentary lifestyle. Adaptive surfing is currently being encouraged across several countries.



Longboards Segment to Reach $745.2 Million by 2026

Longboards are thicker, wider, and longer in length usually 8 to14ft (2.4 to 4.3m). These boards have a much more rounded nose than a shortboard, which increases stability and buoyancy. Longboards are preferred by experienced surfers for their superior features including noseriding and stability.

In the global Longboards Segment, USA, Japan, Europe and Asia-Pacific will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$510.4 million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$733.9 million by the close of the analysis period, accounting for 94.1% of the global market value. USA will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$335.6 million by the year 2026.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market

Connected Surfboard

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing

Drone Technology for Surfing

Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones

Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest

E-foil Technology

New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes Surfing Experience to New Levels

Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard Innovation

Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Modular Collapsible Surfboard

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Electric Fin Surfboards

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction

Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market

Seasonality & Topography

Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Impact on Environment

Associated Hazards

