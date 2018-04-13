Global Surfing Market 2018 Analysis and Forecasts 2016-2024 - Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel & Surf Gear Market

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Surfing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Surfing in US$ Million by the following Segments: Apparel, and Others.
The report profiles 97 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adidas Group (Germany)
- AJW Surfboard (USA)
- Billabong International Limited (Australia)
- Boardriders, Inc. (USA)
- Body Glove (USA)
- Channel Islands Surfboards (USA)
- Firewire Surfboards, LLC (Australia)
- Globe International Ltd. (Australia)
- Gul Watersports Ltd (UK)
- Harbour Surfboards (USA)
- Naish International (USA)
- Nike, Inc. (USA)
- O'Neill (USA)
- Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Volcom LLC (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Overview
Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity
Surfing Apparel: Focus Shifts to Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion
Surf Wear Makeover to Kindle Growth
Surfing Offers a Lucrative Opportunity for Wetsuits Market
Wetsuit Innovations Aid Segment Growth
Performance Surf Wear Continues to Gain Prominence
Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surfing Gear and Surf Wear
Women & Girls
The New Wave of Surfers
Surfboard Market
Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing Drives Growth
Wooden Surfboards
An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Surfboards
Competitive Landscape
Brand Diversification to Open up New Markets
Media
A Major Promotional Platform
2. Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges
Wave Pools Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas
Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear Market
A Glance at Select Development Initiatives Related to Artificial Wave Technology
Efforts to Transform Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fans Development of Surf Parks
Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear
Technology Advancements to Spur Growth Opportunities
Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun
Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard
Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market
Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Design!
Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
Quiksilver and AquaLung Develop Highline Airlift Safety Vest for Big Wave Riding
Trinity Develops PRS Surfboards
Apparel and Gear Companies Set to Benefit from the Surge in Surf Tourism
Surfing-related Economic Development
A Boon for Vendors of Surfing Gear and Apparel
Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success
Select Surf & Wellness Programs Worldwide
Luxury Surf Tourism: Spurring Growth in the Surfing Products Market
Entertainment Industry
A Promoter of Surfing Culture
Despite Competition from Online Channels, In-Stores Sales Hold Ground in Surfing Market
Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
Focus Shifts to Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
Sustainable Practices to Spur Growth
SkunkWorks and Jaguar Land Rover Come Together to Create Eco- friendly Surfboards
Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards
Market Issues
Seasonality & Topography: A Characteristic of the Sport
Cost Pressure Increases with Newcomers Entering the Sport
Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
Adverse Impact on Environment
Hazards Associated with Surfing
3. Product Overview
Surfing
An Introduction
Evolution of Surfing
Surfing Techniques
Types of Surfing
Bodyboarding and Bodysurfing
Tow-in Surfing
Boat surfing
Other Surfing Type Sports: Paddleboarding, Sea Kayaking, Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, and Wakesurfing
Surf Apparel
Technical Textiles
Wetsuits
Rashguards
Performance Boardshorts
Surfing Equipment
Surfboards
Types of Surfboards
Shortboards
Longboards
Funboards
Other Surfboards
Other Surfing Equipment
4. Product Innovations/Introductions
Louis Vuitton Unveils Spring-Summer 2018 Surfboard
Hobie Unveils New Surfboards
Hala Gear Launches High-Performance Inflatable SUPs
Norrna Unveils Cold Water Surf Wear
Tribord Introduces Olaian Surfing Brand
Superbrand Launches Magic Mix Surfboard Model
Rusty Surfboards Unveils 2017 Twin Fin Model
5. Recent Industry Activity
Boardriders to Acquire Billabong
Superbrand Inks Licensing Partnership with Global Surf Industries
United Surf Brands and Destination Surf Enter into Strategic Partnership
Marquee Brands Takes Over Body Glove Brand
WSL Holdings Acquires Major Stake in Kelly Slater Wave Company
SurfStitch Divests Surf Hardware
Corona Enters into Multi-Year Deal with World Surf League
World Surfaris and Surfing WA Announce Partnership Deal
Starboard Partners Surf Snowdonia
Saban Brands Acquires Mambo
SurfStitch Takes Over Surf Hardware
Dewey Weber Enters Licensing Agreement with KOTA
Onean Introduces Battery-Powered Surfboards
6. Focus on Select Players
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 97 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 101)
The United States (50)
Canada (1)
Europe (22)
- France (2)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (2)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2fk54/global_surfing?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-surfing-market-2018-analysis-and-forecasts-2016-2024---promising-growth-in-store-for-surf-apparel--surf-gear-market-300629568.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article