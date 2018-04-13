Global Surfing Market 2018 Analysis and Forecasts 2016-2024 - Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel & Surf Gear Market

The "Surfing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Surfing in US$ Million by the following Segments: Apparel, and Others.

The report profiles 97 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Adidas Group (Germany)
  • AJW Surfboard (USA)
  • Billabong International Limited (Australia)
  • Boardriders, Inc. (USA)
  • Body Glove (USA)
  • Channel Islands Surfboards (USA)
  • Firewire Surfboards, LLC (Australia)
  • Globe International Ltd. (Australia)
  • Gul Watersports Ltd (UK)
  • Harbour Surfboards (USA)
  • Naish International (USA)
  • Nike, Inc. (USA)
  • O'Neill (USA)
  • Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. (Australia)
  • Volcom LLC (USA)

    Key Topics Covered

    1. Market Overview
    Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity
    Surfing Apparel: Focus Shifts to Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion
    Surf Wear Makeover to Kindle Growth
    Surfing Offers a Lucrative Opportunity for Wetsuits Market
    Wetsuit Innovations Aid Segment Growth
    Performance Surf Wear Continues to Gain Prominence
    Favorable Demographics to Boost Sales of Surfing Gear and Surf Wear
    Women & Girls
    The New Wave of Surfers
    Surfboard Market
    Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing Drives Growth
    Wooden Surfboards
    An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Surfboards
    Competitive Landscape
    Brand Diversification to Open up New Markets
    Media
    A Major Promotional Platform

    2. Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges
    Wave Pools Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas
    Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear Market
    A Glance at Select Development Initiatives Related to Artificial Wave Technology
    Efforts to Transform Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fans Development of Surf Parks
    Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear
    Technology Advancements to Spur Growth Opportunities
    Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
    Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun
    Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard
    Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market
    Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Design!
    Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
    Quiksilver and AquaLung Develop Highline Airlift Safety Vest for Big Wave Riding
    Trinity Develops PRS Surfboards
    Apparel and Gear Companies Set to Benefit from the Surge in Surf Tourism
    Surfing-related Economic Development
    A Boon for Vendors of Surfing Gear and Apparel
    Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success
    Select Surf & Wellness Programs Worldwide
    Luxury Surf Tourism: Spurring Growth in the Surfing Products Market
    Entertainment Industry
    A Promoter of Surfing Culture
    Despite Competition from Online Channels, In-Stores Sales Hold Ground in Surfing Market
    Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
    Focus Shifts to Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
    Sustainable Practices to Spur Growth
    SkunkWorks and Jaguar Land Rover Come Together to Create Eco- friendly Surfboards
    Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards
    Market Issues
    Seasonality & Topography: A Characteristic of the Sport
    Cost Pressure Increases with Newcomers Entering the Sport
    Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
    Adverse Impact on Environment
    Hazards Associated with Surfing

    3. Product Overview
    Surfing
    An Introduction
    Evolution of Surfing
    Surfing Techniques
    Types of Surfing
    Bodyboarding and Bodysurfing
    Tow-in Surfing
    Boat surfing
    Other Surfing Type Sports: Paddleboarding, Sea Kayaking, Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, and Wakesurfing
    Surf Apparel
    Technical Textiles
    Wetsuits
    Rashguards
    Performance Boardshorts
    Surfing Equipment
    Surfboards
    Types of Surfboards
    Shortboards
    Longboards
    Funboards
    Other Surfboards
    Other Surfing Equipment

    4. Product Innovations/Introductions
    Louis Vuitton Unveils Spring-Summer 2018 Surfboard
    Hobie Unveils New Surfboards
    Hala Gear Launches High-Performance Inflatable SUPs
    Norrna Unveils Cold Water Surf Wear
    Tribord Introduces Olaian Surfing Brand
    Superbrand Launches Magic Mix Surfboard Model
    Rusty Surfboards Unveils 2017 Twin Fin Model

    5. Recent Industry Activity
    Boardriders to Acquire Billabong
    Superbrand Inks Licensing Partnership with Global Surf Industries
    United Surf Brands and Destination Surf Enter into Strategic Partnership
    Marquee Brands Takes Over Body Glove Brand
    WSL Holdings Acquires Major Stake in Kelly Slater Wave Company
    SurfStitch Divests Surf Hardware
    Corona Enters into Multi-Year Deal with World Surf League
    World Surfaris and Surfing WA Announce Partnership Deal
    Starboard Partners Surf Snowdonia
    Saban Brands Acquires Mambo
    SurfStitch Takes Over Surf Hardware
    Dewey Weber Enters Licensing Agreement with KOTA
    Onean Introduces Battery-Powered Surfboards

    6. Focus on Select Players

    7. Global Market Perspective

    Total Companies Profiled: 97 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 101)

    The United States (50)
    Canada (1)
    Europe (22)
    - France (2)
    - Germany (1)
    - The United Kingdom (12)
    - Italy (2)
    - Spain (3)
    - Rest of Europe (2)
    Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
    Africa (2)

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2fk54/global_surfing?w=5

    http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-surfing-market-2018-analysis-and-forecasts-2016-2024---promising-growth-in-store-for-surf-apparel--surf-gear-market-300629568.html

