Global Surfing Market 2018 Analysis and Forecasts 2016-2024 - Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel & Surf Gear Market

2. Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges

Wave Pools Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas

Promising Growth in Store for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear Market

A Glance at Select Development Initiatives Related to Artificial Wave Technology

Efforts to Transform Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fans Development of Surf Parks

Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear

Technology Advancements to Spur Growth Opportunities

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Design!

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Quiksilver and AquaLung Develop Highline Airlift Safety Vest for Big Wave Riding

Trinity Develops PRS Surfboards

Apparel and Gear Companies Set to Benefit from the Surge in Surf Tourism

Surfing-related Economic Development

A Boon for Vendors of Surfing Gear and Apparel

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success

Select Surf & Wellness Programs Worldwide

Luxury Surf Tourism: Spurring Growth in the Surfing Products Market

Entertainment Industry

A Promoter of Surfing Culture

Despite Competition from Online Channels, In-Stores Sales Hold Ground in Surfing Market

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

Focus Shifts to Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Sustainable Practices to Spur Growth

SkunkWorks and Jaguar Land Rover Come Together to Create Eco- friendly Surfboards

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Market Issues

Seasonality & Topography: A Characteristic of the Sport

Cost Pressure Increases with Newcomers Entering the Sport

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Adverse Impact on Environment

Hazards Associated with Surfing



3. Product Overview

Surfing

An Introduction

Evolution of Surfing

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Bodyboarding and Bodysurfing

Tow-in Surfing

Boat surfing

Other Surfing Type Sports: Paddleboarding, Sea Kayaking, Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, and Wakesurfing

Surf Apparel

Technical Textiles

Wetsuits

Rashguards

Performance Boardshorts

Surfing Equipment

Surfboards

Types of Surfboards

Shortboards

Longboards

Funboards

Other Surfboards

Other Surfing Equipment



4. Product Innovations/Introductions

Louis Vuitton Unveils Spring-Summer 2018 Surfboard

Hobie Unveils New Surfboards

Hala Gear Launches High-Performance Inflatable SUPs

Norrna Unveils Cold Water Surf Wear

Tribord Introduces Olaian Surfing Brand

Superbrand Launches Magic Mix Surfboard Model

Rusty Surfboards Unveils 2017 Twin Fin Model



5. Recent Industry Activity

Boardriders to Acquire Billabong

Superbrand Inks Licensing Partnership with Global Surf Industries

United Surf Brands and Destination Surf Enter into Strategic Partnership

Marquee Brands Takes Over Body Glove Brand

WSL Holdings Acquires Major Stake in Kelly Slater Wave Company

SurfStitch Divests Surf Hardware

Corona Enters into Multi-Year Deal with World Surf League

World Surfaris and Surfing WA Announce Partnership Deal

Starboard Partners Surf Snowdonia

Saban Brands Acquires Mambo

SurfStitch Takes Over Surf Hardware

Dewey Weber Enters Licensing Agreement with KOTA

Onean Introduces Battery-Powered Surfboards



