Global Surge Arrester Market 2018-2024: Leading Companies are ABB Group, General Electric, Legrand S.A., Mitsubishi Electric & Schneider Electric

Global surge arrester market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 5% during forecast period 2017-2024

Key factors driving the market growth are investments in smart grids & energy systems demand to minimize equipment failure caused due to frequent voltage spikes, aging power infrastructure, increasing power consumption and growing industrialization in emerging economies.

Increasing competition from the unorganized sector is expected to restrain the market growth. However, growing cross-border electricity trade, investments in transmission & distribution infrastructure and increased production of electricity from non-renewable resources are expected to provide lucrative market opportunities. Delays in grid expansion projects is expected to challenge the market growth.

Europe was dominating market region for global surge arrester market in 2017 in terms of market revenue share owing to the increasing power consumption in European countries such as UK, Germany, France, etc. has led to huge adoption of surge arresters and other surge protection devices for electric power regulation. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2017-2024. This is due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, etc. along with increasing smart grid investments driving the growth of Asia Pacific surge arrester market over the forecast period 2017-2024.



Global surge arrester market is influenced by presence of leading companies such as ABB Group (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S), Legrand S.A. (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Schneider electric (France). Product launch, joint venture, merger and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Surge Arrester Market : Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.5.1. Top 5 Findings

2.5.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.5.3. Top 5 Companies

2.5.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Investments In Smart Grids & Energy Systems

3.1.2. Demand To Minimize Equipment Failure Caused Due To Frequent Voltage Spikes

3.1.3. Aging Power Infrastructure

3.1.4. Increasing Power Consumption

3.1.5. Growing Industrialization In Emerging Economies

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Increasing Competition From The Unorganized Sector

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Growing Cross-Border Electricity Trade

3.3.2. Investments In Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure

3.3.3. Increased Production Of Electricity From Non-Renewable Resources

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Delays In Grid Expansion Projects



4. Global Surge Arrester Market By Type

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Polymeric Surge Arrester Market

4.5.2. Global Porcelain Surge Arrester Market



5. Global Surge Arrester Market By Class

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global Distribution Class Market

5.5.2. Global Intermediate Class Market

5.5.3. Global Station Class Market



6. Global Surge Arrester Market By Voltage

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Medium Voltage Market

6.5.2. Global High Voltage Market

6.5.3. Global Extra-High Voltage Market



7. Global Surge Arrester Market By End-User

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Utilities Market

7.5.2. Global Industries Market

7.5.3. Global Transportation Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisition

8.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnerships



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

9.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

9.3. Opportunity Matrix

9.4. Global Surge Arrester Market By Region 2015-2024



10. Company Profiles



ABB Group ( Switzerland )

) CG Power ( India )

) Eaton Corporation Plc ( Ireland )

) Elpro ( India )

) Emerson Electric (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.)

Lamco ( India )

) Legrand S.A. ( France )

( ) Mitsubishi Electric ( Japan )

) NGK Insulators ( Japan )

) Raycap Corporation ( Cyprus )

) Schneider Electric ( France )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) TE Connectivity ( Switzerland )

