Global Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Industry
Oct 31, 2019, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage market worldwide is projected to grow by US$525.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.6%. Accessories, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Accessories will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Accessories will reach a market size of US$78.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$144 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, B. Braun Melsungen AG; BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company; Cardinal Health, Inc.; ConvaTec, Inc.; Cook Medical LLC; Degania Silicone Ltd. (Degania Medical); Ethicon US LLC; Global Medikit Ltd.; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Poly Medicure Ltd.; Redax SpA; Romsons International; Stryker Corporation; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Accessories (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Accessories (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Surgical Drainage Systems (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: General Surgery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: General Surgery (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: General Surgery (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 16: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Orthopedic Surgery (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application)
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 21: Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery (Application) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Passive (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Passive (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Passive (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Active (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Active (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Active (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
(End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
(End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics
(End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 39: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 42: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 48: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 52: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 53: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 57: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 58: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 59: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 65: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Japanese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Chinese Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 85: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 89: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 100: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 106: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 112: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 114: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 124: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 126: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Italian Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Italian Demand for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drains/Wound
Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 140: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Drains/Wound
Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 146: United Kingdom Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 148: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 149: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 150: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 151: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 152: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 153: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 156: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 157: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 158: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 159: Spanish Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 160: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 162: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 165: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 168: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Russian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 171: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 172: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025
Table 173: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 176: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 182: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Europe Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 185: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 193: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 199: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Australian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 211: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 212: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 213: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 214: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 215: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 216: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 219: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 220: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 221: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 222: Indian Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 223: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 225: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 229: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 231: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: South Korean Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 234: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical
Drains/Wound Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 240: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical
Drains/Wound Drainage: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 242: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 245: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 246: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 247: Latin American Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 248: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 249: Latin American Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 250: Latin American Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 251: Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799745/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article