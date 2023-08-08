Global Surgical Dressing Market Soars to $7.6 Billion by 2030: Unveiling Key Sales Trends and Competitor Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Dressing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market perspective for surgical dressing covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis provides insights into annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030 and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during this period.

The report presents a historical review of surgical dressing sales in the aforementioned regions for the years 2014 through 2021. It also offers a 16-year perspective, indicating the percentage breakdown of value sales for each region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Furthermore, the analysis segregates surgical dressing types, such as primary, secondary, and other types, providing independent sales analyses for each type in US$ million and their respective CAGRs for the years 2022 through 2030.

Similar independent analyses are provided for different end-use categories, including hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-uses.

The report also offers insights into the presence of the surgical dressing market in specific countries, such as the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and others, presenting key competitors' analysis for the year 2023. This analysis categorizes the market presence of key competitors into strong, active, niche, or trivial.

In summary, the global market perspective for surgical dressing provides a comprehensive overview of sales trends, CAGR, and market presence in different geographic regions and end-use categories for the years 2014 to 2030.

Global Surgical Dressing Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Dressing estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Primary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Secondary segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Surgical Dressing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

