Global Surgical Equipment Market Expected to Reach $15,737.1 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

Surgical equipment are tools that are designed to view internal body organs or modify biological tissues. They are used for various surgical procedures such as neurosurgery, urology, laparoscopic, plastic surgery, cardiovascular, and others. Surge in prevalence of chronic disorders among geriatric population, increase in number of surgical procedures, and increase in demand for surgical procedures such as minimally invasive surgeries and laparoscopic surgeries act as the major drivers of the global surgical equipment market. However, uncertainty in reimbursements and highly competitive environment regarding price of surgical equipment restrict the market growth.

Request for Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/68

The global surgical equipment market is segmented based on product, category application, and geography. Depending on product, the market is categorized into surgical sutures & staplers, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices. The handheld surgical instruments segment accounted for the one-third of the total market share. Increasing demand for handheld surgical instrument is attributed to frequent incorporation of the same in various surgeries including cardiovascular surgeries, microvascular surgeries, and laparoscopic surgeries among others.

The applications covered in the study include neurosurgery, plastic & regenerative surgery, wound closure, urology, obstetrics & gynecology, thoracic surgery, microvascular, cardiovascular, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, and others. The laparoscopy surgery segment held the largest market share in 2016, accounting for one-fifths of the total market. However, plastic & reconstructive surgery is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of aesthetic/cosmetic surgical procedures across the globe.

Key Findings of the Surgical Equipment Market:

The reusable surgical equipment segment dominated the global market in 2016 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Closure devices was the major contributor to the revenue of surgical auxiliary instruments in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Lancets/Scalpels registered highest growth in the surgical cutter instruments market during the forecast period.

Retractors is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the handheld surgical instruments market during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for one-third of total market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

accounted for one-third of total market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. UK is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the European surgical equipment market during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/68

Geographically, the surgical equipment market is studies across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the surgical equipment market in 2016, accounting for three-sevenths of the total market. This was attributed to well-established healthcare system in North America, high adoption of innovative minimal invasive & laparoscopic surgical procedures, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases & related surgical procedures, and surge in demand for plastic & reconstructive & bariatric surgeries.

Similarly, the growth of the surgical equipment market in the European region was attributed to increase in geriatric population and high demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Moreover, significant investments on R&D in the medical sector and modernization of healthcare facilities have positively impacted the market. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to possess the maximum growth potential. The robust growth rate displayed by Asia-Pacific region in surgical equipment market is attributed to substantial increase in expenditure to improve healthcare infrastructure and surge in demand for improved healthcare services.

Check offers and discount on this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/get-discount/68

The major key players profiled in the global surgical equipment market include Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnsons & Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG and KLS Martin Group, Johnsons & Johnsons, and Smith & Nephew. Acquisition was the key strategy adopted by the leading players to expand their product offerings and gain a substantial share in the global market.

The other companies profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Microline Surgicals, Inc. (Subsidiary of Hoya Corporation), Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Cook Medical Incorporated, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Intuitive Surgical, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research