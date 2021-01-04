Global Surgical Equipment Market to Grow Alongside Advancements in Healthcare Facilities across Hospitals and Healthcare Units, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical equipment market is treading along a lucrative trajectory in recent years. The quest of the healthcare industry to develop a robust sector for conducting surgeries and invasive procedures has boded well for the growth of the global surgical equipment market. The total volume of revenues flowing into this market has increased as new surgical procedures get invented across the world. The domain of invasive surgery holds tremendous potential for growth as healthcare sectors of several regions are investing in this area. In light of the factors mentioned herein, it is safe to assert that the global surgical equipment market would tread along a sound pathway in the times to follow.

It is estimated that the global surgical equipment market would expand at a respectable CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period between 2020 - 2030. The total value of the global surgical equipment market is estimated to reach US$ 14.8 billion towards the end of this forecast period, rising up from a value of US$ 9.7 billion in 2019. The growth of this market can primarily be attributed to advancements in machinery and aids manufactured to conduct invasive treatments. Furthermore, the unprecedented need for surgeries across multiple sub-domains within medicine has also driven market demand.

Key Findings of Market Report

Need for Surgical Procedures for Oncological Treatments

The rising incidence of leukaemia and various others forms of cancer has intensified the concerns of the medical fraternity. Several scientists have pointed to the need for improved surgical aids and equipment that can help in removing cancerous tumours from the human body. Henceforth, the total volume of revenues flowing into the global surgical equipment market is set to multiply in the times to follow. Bone marrow transplant is amongst the most common surgeries conducted by medical professionals to cure cancer patients. This is playing a crucial role in driving sales across the global surgical equipment market.

Rising Incidence of Road Accidents

The death rate resulting from road accidents has increased by a formidable chase in recent times. Several countries have issued new guidelines to control traffic accidents, keeping the rising number of deaths in mind. This has also created the need for improved surgical aids and equipments that can help in providing immediate aid to persons who have suffered injuries to bones and limbs. Therefore, the total worth of the global surgical equipment market is slated to increase at a sturdy pace in the times to follow.

Global Surgical Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

The number of industrial accidents and mishaps has increased by a dramatic chase, prompting industrial medical units to stay equipped with the required aids for treatment.

The medical industry has become more focused on ensuring quality across surgical treatments, creating fresh demand within the market.

Treatment of genetic disorders that result in bone disjoints has also given an impetus to market growth.

Emergence of dedicated surgical units across primary healthcare centers and hospitals has compelled the healthcare industry to improve the standards of surgery.

Global Surgical Equipment Market: Key Vendors

Meril Life Science Pvt Ltd.

Stryker

Integra Lifescience Corporation

