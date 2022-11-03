Global Surgical Equipment Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2027

Nov. 3, 2022

Whatâ€™s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares



Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Global Surgical Equipment Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Equipment estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surgical Sutures & Staplers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld Surgical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR

The Surgical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Electrosurgical Devices Segment to Record 12.1% CAGR

In the global Electrosurgical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 13.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cadence
Conmed Corporation
Medtronic PLC
Olympus Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
Smith & Nephew
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Surgical Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
