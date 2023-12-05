Global Surgical Gloves Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030 from $3.6 Billion in 2022 - Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Gloves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Surgical Gloves estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Nitrile Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Latex Gloves segment is estimated at 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The report indicates that the shortage of medical gloves has been a global issue, and the US domestic supply has struggled to meet the high demand. It also discusses the impact of the pandemic on elective surgeries and the pent-up demand for surgical gloves. Factors responsible for the soaring prices of gloves are examined, and the report suggests that while the price increase has been substantial, it is expected to subside gradually.

The competitive landscape of the surgical gloves market is analyzed, including key competitors' market share in 2023. The report provides insights into the capacity and product mix of major glove manufacturers, with a focus on Top Glove Corporation. It also discusses the outlook for the surgical gloves market and the role of emerging markets in driving opportunities.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Surgical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 001-2010 (in %)

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018

Implementation of 'Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities

Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019

Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves

Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities

Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market

Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves

