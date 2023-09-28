Global Surgical Gloves Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

28 Sep, 2023, 19:15 ET
Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
The global Surgical Gloves market is expected to exhibit strong growth, with projections estimating its value to double from US$3.6 Billion in 2022 to US$7.2 Billion by 2030.
This growth, represented by a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2030, is emphasized by trends in annual sales and demand from end-use sectors, particularly hospitals & clinics, which dominate the market. Within the segment breakdown, Nitrile Gloves are anticipated to witness a 10.3% CAGR, reaching a value of US$2.6 Billion by 2030.
Geographical analysis reveals notable market sales in regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with material-specific demand spanning nitrile, latex, vinyl, and others.
Specifically, the U.S. market is valued at US$1.2 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is predicted to achieve a market size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 12.1%.
Other key regions, including Japan and Canada, are forecasted to grow at CAGRs of 6.8% and 7.8% respectively, between 2022-2030. Meanwhile, Europe, with countries like Germany, is expected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR. The comprehensive report also delves deep into the strategies and positioning of 132 market competitors, providing a detailed competitive landscape.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions
- US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand
- Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves
- Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
- Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves
- Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021
- Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Surgical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Landscape
- Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity in Billion Pieces
- Top Glove Corporation's Glove Product Mix (FY 2021): Breakdown of Sales Revenue by Product Type
- Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Surgical Gloves: A Prelude
- Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside
- Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities
- Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 001-2010 (in %)
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
- Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018
- Implementation of 'Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities
- Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects
- Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019
- Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves
- Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space
- Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves
- Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
- Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis
- Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities
- Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market
- Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 132 Featured)
- 3M Company
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- AliMed, Inc.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Abena A/S
- Angiplast Pvt., Ltd.
- ASID BONZ GmbH
- Adenna, Inc.
- Adex Medical, Inc.
- American Healthcare Products, Inc.
- 365 Healthcare
- Barber Healthcare Limited
- Akzenta International SA
- Aurelia Gloves, A Division of Supermax
- AlboLand Srl
