Global Surgical Gloves Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Gloves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

The global Surgical Gloves market is expected to exhibit strong growth, with projections estimating its value to double from US$3.6 Billion in 2022 to US$7.2 Billion by 2030.

This growth, represented by a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2030, is emphasized by trends in annual sales and demand from end-use sectors, particularly hospitals & clinics, which dominate the market. Within the segment breakdown, Nitrile Gloves are anticipated to witness a 10.3% CAGR, reaching a value of US$2.6 Billion by 2030.

Geographical analysis reveals notable market sales in regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with material-specific demand spanning nitrile, latex, vinyl, and others.

Specifically, the U.S. market is valued at US$1.2 Billion in 2022, while China, the world's second-largest economy, is predicted to achieve a market size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 12.1%.

Other key regions, including Japan and Canada, are forecasted to grow at CAGRs of 6.8% and 7.8% respectively, between 2022-2030. Meanwhile, Europe, with countries like Germany, is expected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR. The comprehensive report also delves deep into the strategies and positioning of 132 market competitors, providing a detailed competitive landscape.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite Capacity Expansions
  • US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand
  • Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for Surgical Gloves
  • Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
  • Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves
  • Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021
  • Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually
  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Surgical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity in Billion Pieces
  • Top Glove Corporation's Glove Product Mix (FY 2021): Breakdown of Sales Revenue by Product Type
  • Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Surgical Gloves: A Prelude
  • Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand Continues Skewing Upside
  • Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities
  • Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • Recent Market Activity
  • World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
  • Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and 001-2010 (in %)
  • Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market
  • Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
  • Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018
  • Implementation of 'Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth Opportunities
  • Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects
  • Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019
  • Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves
  • Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves Space
  • Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves
  • Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
  • Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of Allergic Contact Dermatitis
  • Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Gloves
  • Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
  • Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities
  • Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
  • Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market
  • Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 132 Featured)

  • 3M Company
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • AliMed, Inc.
  • Ansell Ltd.
  • Abena A/S
  • Angiplast Pvt., Ltd.
  • ASID BONZ GmbH
  • Adenna, Inc.
  • Adex Medical, Inc.
  • American Healthcare Products, Inc.
  • 365 Healthcare
  • Barber Healthcare Limited
  • Akzenta International SA
  • Aurelia Gloves, A Division of Supermax
  • AlboLand Srl

