Global Surgical Gloves Markets, 2021-2026 - Market Growth will be Driven by Increased Adoption of Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Products

May 04, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Gloves Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical gloves market generated $2.24 billion in revenue in 2021. An increase in healthcare budgets and a rise in the number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market revenue to $3.43 billion at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2021 and 2026. The market will also be driven by the increased adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products.
The surgical gloves market is fiercely competitive and dominated by global players like Ansell, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke Health Care, Semperit AG Holding, and Medline Industries Ltd. Stringent regulatory norms and an expected increase in the demand for surgical gloves in the coming years opens up potential M&A opportunities for larger manufacturers to remain viable in this highly competitive space.
The latex surgical glove segment generated $1.06 billion in revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow to $1.43 billion by 2026. The powder-free latex surgical gloves sub-segment is expected to witness a growth of 6.4% between 2021 and 2026, reaching $1.26 billion. The growth of latex gloves is expected to be driven by price-sensitive markets such as China and India.
Similarly, the synthetic surgical gloves segment is expected to witness an 11.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2026 to reach $2 billion, driven by an increased concern and awareness about latex allergies. In the synthetic gloves segment, the polyisoprene gloves segment is expected to reach $1.48 billion at an 11.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Surgical Gloves Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Surgical Gloves
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Growth Metrics
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Healthcare Spending Per Capita
- Medical Doctors and Nurses
- Key Competitors
- Regulatory Guidelines
- Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Caseload Trends
- Global Production Capacity and Supply
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Methods of Sterilization
- Advantages/Disadvantages of Latex Surgical Gloves
- Advantages/Disadvantages of Synthetic Surgical Gloves
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- YoY Revenue Growth Rate
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Analysis
- Top Competitor Brands - Ansell
- Top Competitor Brands - Molnlycke Health Care
- Top Competitor Brands - Cardinal Health
- Top Competitor Brands - Medline Industries Ltd.
- Top Competitor Brands - Semperit AG Holding
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Latex Surgical Gloves
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- YoY Revenue Growth Rate
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product and Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Synthetic Surgical Gloves
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- YoY Revenue Growth Rate
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product and Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Investment in Biodegradable and Eco-friendly Gloves
- Growth Opportunity 2: Increased Production and Diversification of Supplier Base
- Growth Opportunity 3: Future Sustenance through Focus on Product Development
6. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Ansell
- Cardinal Health
- Medline Industries Ltd.
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Semperit AG Holding
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3vw4y
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
