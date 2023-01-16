Global Surgical Hat Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $719,113.0 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the Analysis Timeframe 2022-2030| Report [250-Pages] by Research Dive

The global surgical hat market is expected to witness striking growth by 2030, owing to the rising necessity of health and workplace safety. Regionally, the North America region is expected to hold the maximum share of the market.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Surgical Hat Market by Type (Cotton, Non-woven, and Others), Application (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Clinic, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030".

According to the report, the global surgical hat market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $719,113.0 million and rise at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Surgical Hat Market

With the increasing demand for surgical hats among doctors, surgeons, and nurses to reduce the shedding of dead skin particles and hair and protect patients from any kind of infection during surgery, the global surgical hat market is expected to experience remarkable growth over the estimated period. Moreover, the growing usage of surgical hats in special clinics, emergency medical services (EMS), and hospitals is expected to fortify the growth of the market during the analysis period. However, the lower penetration of surgical apparel in low-income countries may hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Surgical Hat Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the surgical hat market, likewise various other industries. This is mainly due to the reduced global industry growth and supply chain disruption caused during the pandemic for both vendors and purchasers. However, the increasing demand for surgical hats in healthcare facilities to fight against Covid-19 infection, the rising necessity for personal safety and cleanliness in the medical and the increasing awareness of personal hygiene are the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market post-pandemic.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the non-woven sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive and is expected to generate a revenue of $493,638.4 million during the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-woven fabric surgical hats due to their important benefits such as good comfort, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

during the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-woven fabric surgical hats due to their important benefits such as good comfort, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe. By application, the hospital sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable and is projected to garner a revenue of $296,299.7 million over the estimated timeframe. The increasing need for surgical apparel in the hospital sub-segment is predicted to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment throughout the analysis period.

over the estimated timeframe. The increasing need for surgical apparel in the hospital sub-segment is predicted to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment throughout the analysis period. By distribution channel, the offline sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial and is predicted to generate a revenue of $387,817.3 million during the forecast period. The increasing preference of customers to evaluate different goods in terms of quality and material utilized is predicted to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

during the forecast period. The increasing preference of customers to evaluate different goods in terms of quality and material utilized is predicted to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe. By region, the North America region of the surgical hat market is predicted to hold the largest share of the market and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.3% during the estimated period. The strong presence of leading market players and their creative product innovations is expected to thrive the regional growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the surgical hat market include

SEE KATE SEW

Owens & Minor

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Henry Schein Inc.

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Cardinal Health

Zarys

Medline Industries Inc.

KIMKAPS LLC.

Alleset

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

