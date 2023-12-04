Global Surgical Headlight Market Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - Karl Storz Emerged as the Market Leader in 2023, Presenting a Diverse Range of Headlight Options

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Headlight Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the global surgical headlight market reached a value of $305.2 million. Forecasts indicate a gradual increase over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5%, projecting the market to reach $363.8 million.

This comprehensive medical market research involved the analysis of over 12 surgical headlight companies spanning 7 continents. Employing a comprehensive methodology, we examined market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and formulated precise forecasts. The complete report suite on the global market for surgical headlights encompasses devices used in instances where light from surgical lighting systems is obstructed, or supplementary illumination is necessary.

Data Types Included:

  • Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends
  • Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
  • Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment
  • Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment
  • Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
  • COVID19 Impact
  • Disease Overviews and Demographic Information
  • Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

Global Surgical Headlight Market Insights:

The surge in unit sales within the surgical headlight market has been driven by the introduction of LED surgical headlights that operate independently, eliminating the need for an external light source. The portability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness of these headlights are expected to continue serving as key factors propelling growth in market unit sales.

Global Surgical Headlight Market Share Insights:

  • In 2023, Karl Storz emerged as the leader in the surgical headlight market, presenting a diverse range of headlight options, including both halogen and LED models. Their offerings cater to the private practice market, with a lightweight model weighing only 300 g. Karl Storz's latest innovation, the KS70, is recognized as the most advanced surgical headlight on the market, distinguished by its excellent illumination and durability.
  • Securing the second position in the market, Integra LifeSciences offered the Integra DUO LED Surgical Headlight System, the xenon Ultralite (Pro) Headlight, and Ultralite Sweatband. The newest addition, the Integra DUO LED Surgical Headlight System, provides brighter visualization and enhanced comfort.
  • In the third position, Sunoptic Surgical manufactured light sources, headlights, and components. They offer the premium Titan RCST xenon line for top-notch performance and comfort, along with portable and wireless LED headlight options

Global Research Scope Summary:

  • Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
  • Base Year: 2023
  • Forecast: 2024-2030
  • Historical Data: 2020-2023
  • Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
  • Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Karl Storz
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Sunoptic Surgical
  • KLS Martin
  • BFW
  • Heine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nn3tsb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Preparing for the Dual Nature of Generative AI - Threats and Advantages of GenAI are Changing the Threat Landscape

Preparing for the Dual Nature of Generative AI - Threats and Advantages of GenAI are Changing the Threat Landscape

The "Insights for CISOs-Preparing for the Dual Nature of Generative AI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Generative...
Top 10 European Soccer Leagues Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship Analysis Report 2023-2024: Gambling Remains the Most Prominent with 42 Active Sponsorship Deals Despite Travel Sector Being the Lead Spender

Top 10 European Soccer Leagues Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship Analysis Report 2023-2024: Gambling Remains the Most Prominent with 42 Active Sponsorship Deals Despite Travel Sector Being the Lead Spender

The "Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship in the Top 10 European Soccer Leagues, 2023-24 - Analyzing Biggest Deals, Sports League, Brands and Case Studies"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.