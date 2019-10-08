Global Surgical Imaging Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global surgical imaging market is estimated to record growth at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecasted period. The shifting preference of the population and the resultant increase in the minimally invasive procedures, and increasing old age population across the globe, are the factors expected to boost the growth of the market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The rising prevalence of flat panel detector c-arms across the globe is expected to influence the growth of the market in a significant manner.The rising demand for technological advancements and integrated imaging systems in the surgical imaging systems, are also estimated to drive the market growth.



The surgical imaging systems like mobile C-arms, O-arms, and G-arms are used extensively for surgeries.Since they can also be used in patient monitoring, thus providing ample opportunities for market growth.



However, the high pricing of surgical imaging instruments is expected to hinder the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global surgical imaging market is evaluated based upon the market regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The technological advancements, along with increasing funds and investments by the government, is encouraging market growth in the developing countries.



While the Asia Pacific is estimated to record the fastest market growth, North America dominated the overall market with regards to revenue.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the noteworthy players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Orthoscan, Shimadzu Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., Siemens Healthineers Ag, Medtronic, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ALLENGERS MEDICAL SYSTEMS LTD

2. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION)

3. EUROCOLUMBUS

4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

5. GENORAY CO. LTD.

6. HOLOGIC, INC.

7. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

8. MEDTRONIC

9. ORTHOSCAN

10. SHIMADZU CORPORATION

11. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

12. WHALE IMAGING INC.

13. ZIEHM IMAGING GMBH (ZIEHM IMAGING INC.)



