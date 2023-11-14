Global Surgical Kits Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Improving Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities - U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Kits - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Surgical Kits Market to Reach $30.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Surgical Kits estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The dataset categorizes surgical kits into different types, such as disposable and reusable, and analyzes each type's annual sales from 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective.

Furthermore, it delves into various surgical specialties, including general surgery, cardiac surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, gynecology, and other procedures. Sales data for these specialties are assessed from 2022 to 2030, as well as historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.

The dataset also explores the end-users of surgical kits, including hospitals, specialty clinics, and other end-uses. Annual sales data for these end-users are examined from 2022 to 2030, along with historical data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective.

Overall, this dataset offers a comprehensive overview of the surgical kits market, its types, specialties, end-users, and regional trends, enabling a thorough analysis of the industry's past, present, and future dynamics.

Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Reusable segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global surgical kits market across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

It covers recent past, current, and future sales data from 2022 to 2030, accompanied by the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Additionally, it includes a historical review of sales data from 2014 to 2021 and presents a 16-year perspective, illustrating the percentage breakdown of value sales for various regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The Surgical Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.

The report features analysis of up to 252 competitors, providing you robust comparative data and strategic insights to traverse through your industry voyage confidently.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Deferral of Elective Surgeries During the Pandemic Impacts Surgical Kits Demand
  • Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
  • Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type: March 15 - April, 2020
  • Surgical Kit Demand Skews Upside as Surgery Volumes Inch toward Pre-Pandemic Levels
  • Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type: November2020 - January 30 2021
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Surgical Kits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Surgical Kits: A Prelude
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Market Outlook
  • Emerging Markets to Spearhead Growth
  • Recent Market Activity
  • World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Improving Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for Market Growth
  • Global Surgical Procedure Volumes (in Million) by Category: 2019
  • Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)
  • Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgeries Push Up Demand for Surgical Kits
  • Surgical Kits Demand Picks up as Laparoscopic Surgeries Gain Traction
  • Demand for Surgical Kits to Increase with Interest in Cosmetic Surgeries Returning to Pre-COVID Levels
  • Demand for Single-Use Surgical Kits on Rise
  • Disposable Surgical Tools Vs Reusable Tools
  • Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
  • Gynecological Procedures Continue to Drive Strong Growth
  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical Treatments to Drive Need for Surgical Kits
  • Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
  • World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
  • ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
  • Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
  • Captivating Advantages Galvanize Interest in Customized Surgical Kits
  • Benefits of Custom Trays and Kits
  • Growth in Orthopedic Implant Procedures Spur Demand for Disposable Kits
  • Ophthalmic Surgical Kits Witness Inclusion of New Tools
  • Drop in Ophthalmology Services Amid the Pandemic Negatively Impacts Demand
  • US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs 2019
  • US Glaucoma And Cataract Procedures Growth: March -April 2020
  • Refractory Surgery Witnesses Surprising Increase in Patient Interest amid the Pandemic
  • Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits
  • Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for Surgical Kits
  • Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing
  • Industry Witnesses High Uptake of Innovative Surgical Kits
  • Surgical Kits Going Next Level with Shift towards Specialty Polymers
  • AI-Based Contaminant-Identification Device for Surgical Instruments
  • Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand
  • Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 252 Featured)

  • Advin Health Care
  • 3M Company
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Acumed LLC
  • Balton Sp z o.o.
  • Bicon LLC
  • Aurolab
  • AxoGen, Inc.
  • 3D Diagnostix, Inc.
  • 3DIEMME srl
  • ACTEON Group
  • Anatomics Pty Ltd.
  • Asa Dental S.P.A.
  • Beijing Demax Medical Technology Co.,LTD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/joiy6g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Register Now for the 2023 Annual Mediterranean Business Aviation (MBA) Conference (Athens, Greece - December 1, 2023)

Register Now for the 2023 Annual Mediterranean Business Aviation (MBA) Conference (Athens, Greece - December 1, 2023)

The "12th Annual MBA Mediterranean Business Aviation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 12th Annual MBA will...
Global Cut Flowers Market Report 2023: Market Set to Reach $51.9 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Health Benefits and Rising Demand

Global Cut Flowers Market Report 2023: Market Set to Reach $51.9 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Health Benefits and Rising Demand

The "Global Cut Flowers Market, By Type, By Application, By Flower Colors, By Distribution Channel, Estimation & Forecast, 2018-2031" report has been ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.