Global Surgical Lasers Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Lasers estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Argon Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $596.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

The Surgical Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$596.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$709.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$446.7 Million by the year 2027.

ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global ND: YAG (Neodymium: Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$296.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$425.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alma lasers

Biolitec AG

Bison Medical Co. Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cynosure Inc.

Lumenis

Sharp light Technology

Spectranetics Corporation

Syneron Medical Ltd

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Surgical Lasers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

