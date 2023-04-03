Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Functional and Multimodality Imaging, 3D Printing for Enhanced Workflow & More

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an overview of the global surgical navigation system market and covers technological solutions, including electromagnetic navigation systems, optical navigation systems, and hybrid navigation systems. The geographical scope is North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities.

The report aims to understand the future focus of companies on the innovation of solutions or business models and recent advances to meet present-day challenges with:

Functional and multimodality imaging for precise preoperative planning

Intraoperative imaging for high-precision interventions

3D printing for enhanced workflow and surgical planning

Growing emphasis on cloud computing for efficient surgical planning and navigation

This study focuses on technology, connectivity, and new pathways for surgical navigation. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for surgical navigation devices, and the market sizing analysis covers past and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Surgical Navigation System Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Surgical Navigation System - End Users

Advancements in Workflow with Surgical Navigation

Surgical Navigation Systems - Applications

Surgical Navigation Systems - Regional Adoption Trend Across Applications

MedTech Strategies that Impact the Digital Surgical Ecosystem

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation (EMN) Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Unit shipment Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Optical Surgical Navigation Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Unit Shipment Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hybrid Surgical Navigation Systems

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Unit shipment Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Unit Shipment

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology

Forecast Analysis by Product

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Unit Shipment

Forecast Analysis

9. Business Opportunities

Critical Pain Points and Key Priorities in Surgical Ecosystem

MedTech Companies - Aligning to the Future of Digital Surgery

Surgical Navigation Systems - Key Therapy Area Opportunities and Development Scenario

Surgical Navigation Systems - Applications

Surgical Navigation Systems - Competitive Landscape

Recent Advances in Surgical Planning and Navigation

AI in Surgical Navigation

Closing the Loop with a Patient-centric Approach

Opportunity Analysis for MedTech Companies

Opportunity Analysis for VC and Investors

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Data Integration

Growth Opportunity 2: Simulation and Training

Growth Opportunity 3: Enabling Telesurgery

Growth Opportunity 4: Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 5: Software as a Service

11. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

List of Exhibits

