Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027
Nov 04, 2022, 09:45 ET
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033051/?utm_source=PRN
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surgical Sealants and Adhesives estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.1% over the period 2020-2027. Natural, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Synthetic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $735.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$735.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$915.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Adhezion Biomedical, Llc
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (Ams Group)
B. Braun Melsungen Ag
Baxter International, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson And Company
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Cryolife, Inc.
Csl Limited
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)
Medline Industries, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Tricol Biomedical, Inc.
Vivostat A/S
