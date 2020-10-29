GLOBAL SURGICAL SITE INFECTION CONTROL MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global surgical site infection control market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 5.87%, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The key drivers promoting market growth include the surging geriatric population, the growing number of surgeries, the implementation of regulatory guidelines for preventing hospital-acquired infections, and the rate of increasing hospital-acquired infections.





MARKET INSIGHTS

An infection occurring on the body part where the surgery was conducted, is termed a surgical site infection (SSI). These infections can be deep incisional, superficial, or organ related.

Hospital-acquired infections are among the most crucial safety concerns for patients as well as healthcare providers.As a result, regulatory guidelines are essential for clinicians, and comprise evidence-based recommendations for prevention.



Besides, they can be effectively curbed by implementing reliable infection control and prevention practices, such as, following good hand hygiene, identifying and monitoring patients at the risk of developing nosocomial infections, efficient infection-reduction strategies, and following standard precautions in order to minimize transmission.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global surgical site infection control market growth analysis includes the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.Developing countries in the Asia Pacific are observing an increase in healthcare-associated infections.



Moreover, the region also harbors a large population base, in addition to the surging geriatric population. As a result, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing surgical site infection control market, globally.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global market witnesses a high sustainable competitive advantage, owing to innovations.Additionally, leading vendors, as well as small-scale enterprises, are developing similar products and providing patients with improved benefits.



Thus, the industrial rivalry is expected to be moderate to high, during the forecast period. Key companies operating in the market include, Ansell Ltd, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Kimberly-Clark, Sotera Health LLC, 3M Company, etc.



