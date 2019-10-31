Global Surgical Sutures Industry
Oct 31, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Sutures market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.1%. Automated Suturing Device, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.9 Billion by the year 2025, Automated Suturing Device will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799752/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$55 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automated Suturing Device will reach a market size of US$86.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$458.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; DemeTech Corp.; EndoEvolution, LLC; Ethicon US LLC; Internacional FarmaceutiCA S.A. De C.V.; Medtronic PLC; Mellon Medical B.V.; Peters Surgical; Smith & Nephew PLC; Surgical Specialties Corporation; Sutures India Pvt., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surgical Sutures Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Surgical Sutures Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Surgical Sutures Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Surgical Sutures Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Automated Suturing Device (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Automated Suturing Device (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Automated Suturing Device (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Suture Thread (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Suture Thread (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Suture Thread (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cardiac (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Cardiac (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Cardiac (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Gynec (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Gynec (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Gynec (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Opthalmic (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Opthalmic (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Opthalmic (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Orthopedic (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Orthopedic (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Orthopedic (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surgical Sutures Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Surgical Sutures Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Surgical Sutures Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Surgical Sutures Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Surgical Sutures Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Surgical Sutures Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Surgical Sutures Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Surgical Sutures Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Surgical Sutures: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Surgical Sutures Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Sutures in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Surgical Sutures Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Surgical Sutures Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Surgical Sutures Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Surgical Sutures Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Surgical Sutures Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Surgical Sutures in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Surgical Sutures Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surgical Sutures Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Surgical Sutures Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Surgical Sutures Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Surgical Sutures Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 53: Surgical Sutures Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Surgical Sutures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Surgical Sutures Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Surgical Sutures Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Surgical Sutures Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Surgical Sutures Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Surgical Sutures Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Surgical Sutures Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Surgical Sutures Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Surgical Sutures Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Surgical Sutures Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Surgical Sutures Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Surgical Sutures Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Surgical Sutures Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Surgical Sutures Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Surgical Sutures in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Surgical Sutures Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Surgical Sutures: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Surgical Sutures Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surgical Sutures in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Surgical Sutures Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Surgical Sutures Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Surgical Sutures Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Surgical Sutures Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Surgical Sutures Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Surgical Sutures Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Surgical Sutures Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Surgical Sutures Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Surgical Sutures Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 95: Surgical Sutures Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Surgical Sutures Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Surgical Sutures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Surgical Sutures Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Surgical Sutures Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Surgical Sutures Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sutures Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Surgical Sutures Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sutures Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Surgical Sutures Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Surgical Sutures Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Surgical Sutures Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Surgical Sutures Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Surgical Sutures Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Surgical Sutures Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Surgical Sutures Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Surgical Sutures Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Surgical Sutures Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Surgical Sutures Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Surgical Sutures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 123: Surgical Sutures Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Surgical Sutures Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Surgical Sutures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Surgical Sutures Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Surgical Sutures:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Surgical Sutures Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Sutures Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Surgical Sutures in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Surgical Sutures Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Surgical Sutures Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Surgical Sutures Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Surgical Sutures Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Surgical Sutures Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Surgical Sutures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Surgical Sutures Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Surgical Sutures Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Surgical Sutures in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Surgical Sutures Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Surgical Sutures Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 143: Surgical Sutures Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Surgical Sutures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Surgical Sutures Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Surgical Sutures Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Surgical Sutures Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Surgical Sutures Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Surgical Sutures Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Surgical Sutures Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Surgical Sutures Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Surgical Sutures Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Surgical Sutures Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Surgical Sutures Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Surgical Sutures Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Surgical Sutures Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Surgical Sutures Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Surgical Sutures Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Surgical Sutures Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Surgical Sutures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Surgical Sutures Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Surgical Sutures Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Surgical Sutures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Surgical Sutures Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Surgical Sutures Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Surgical Sutures Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Surgical Sutures Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Surgical Sutures Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Surgical Sutures: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Surgical Sutures Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surgical
Sutures in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Surgical Sutures Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Surgical Sutures Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 182: Surgical Sutures Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Surgical Sutures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 185: Surgical Sutures Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Surgical Sutures Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Surgical Sutures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Surgical Sutures Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Surgical Sutures Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Surgical Sutures in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Surgical Sutures Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Surgical Sutures Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Surgical Sutures Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Surgical Sutures Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Surgical Sutures Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Surgical Sutures Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Surgical Sutures Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Surgical Sutures Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Surgical Sutures Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Surgical Sutures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Surgical Sutures Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Surgical Sutures Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Surgical Sutures Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Surgical Sutures Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Surgical Sutures Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Surgical Sutures Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Surgical Sutures Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Surgical Sutures Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Surgical Sutures Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APOLLO ENDOSURGERY
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
DEMETECH
ENDOEVOLUTION
ETHICON US
INTERNACIONAL FARMACEUTICA S.A. DE C.V.
MEDTRONIC PLC
MELLON MEDICAL B.V.
PETERS SURGICAL
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
SURGICAL SPECIALTIES CORPORATION
SUTURES INDIA PVT.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799752/?utm_source=PRN
