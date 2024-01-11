Global Sushi Restaurants Market to Grow by USD 3.81 Billion with Technological Enhancements and Nutritious Menu Innovations Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sushi Restaurants Market 2024-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sushi industry continues to thrive as market analysts forecast significant growth, predicting a cumulative increase of USD 3.81 billion over the course of five years (2023-2028). The sushi restaurants market is expected to experience robust expansion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.53%. A comprehensive analysis offered in the new report sheds light on the compelling market size, forecast, trends, and challenges and presents an extensive vendor analysis, encompassing approximately 25 key players in the sushi restaurant sphere.

The report reveals that the market dynamics are influenced by the strategic marketing initiatives adopted by vendors, alongside an escalating appreciation for Japanese cuisine globally. The influx of innovative sushi establishments is also a contributing factor to the market's acceleration. The continuous introduction of creative sushi renditions is identified as a pivotal element propelling the market forward. Further developments in restaurant technology and an increasing consumer preference for nutritious food are anticipated to create significant demand within the industry.

This in-depth report also incorporates an intricate vendor analysis that is aimed at enhancing clients' positioning in the market space. It features a variety of established sushi restaurant market leaders known for their excellence and innovative practices in the culinary realm.

The study encapsulates an objective amalgamation of primary and secondary data, replete with contributions from pivotal participants within the industry. Drawing from this substantial base of information, the report presents a thorough competitive landscape. The findings of the report are the outcome of extensive and reliable research methodologies, both primary and secondary, ensuring a thorough market representation.

Future market trends and imminent challenges are included in the research to aid companies in formulating effective strategies and leveraging the upcoming growth opportunities. With insights into profit, pricing, competition, and promotion strategies, the analysis unveils the multiplicity of market factors that contribute to the influencing dynamics of the sushi restaurants industry.

This study identifies the innovative sushi dishes as one of the prime reasons driving the sushi restaurant market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on technological enhancements by vendors and rise in demand for nutritious food will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sushi restaurants market covers the following areas:

  • Sushi restaurants market sizing
  • Sushi restaurants market forecast
  • Sushi restaurants market industry analysis

The sushi restaurants market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • RDSR
  • CBSR

By Type

  • Nigiri
  • Sashimi
  • Others

By Geography

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Bento Sushi
  • Choushimaru Co. Ltd.
  • FOOD and LIFE Co. Ltd.
  • Genki Sushi Singapore Pte. Ltd.
  • HANA GROUP SAS
  • Hinata Sushi
  • Innovative Dining Group
  • Kappa Create Co. Ltd.
  • Kura Sushi USA Inc.
  • Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc.
  • MASA
  • Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro
  • Restaurant Wasabi Sushi
  • Sakae Holdings Ltd.
  • Â SJ EUS Food Inc.
  • SUSHI EXPRESS GROUP Pte Ltd.
  • The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.
  • YO Sushi UK Ltd.
  • Yoko Japanese Restaurant
  • Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd.

