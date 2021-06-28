Global Sustainable Building and Construction Research Report 2021: Focus on Reducing Embodied Carbon, Using Net Zero Energy Buildings, Incorporation of Biophillic Designs

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advances Enabling Sustainability in Building and Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Technology Advances Enabling Sustainability in Building & Construction Industry' focuses on identifying and analysing technologies that can improve sustainability of the building and construction industry. The research also evaluates the impact of these technologies on the SDGs.

The United Nations Environment Programme currently estimates that the building and construction industry accounts for 36% of the global energy consumption, and subsequently account for approximately 40% of the global carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

The increasing industrialization and urbanization activities will further increase the global energy consumption and the subsequent carbon emissions thereby increasing the negative impacts of the building & construction industry on the environment. The improper disposal of hazardous and demolition waste into the environment in the construction industry also has a negative impact on the health of people living in the surrounding areas.

These negative impact, therefore, presents a compelling case to adopt sustainable construction techniques, which will enable the reduction of carbon emissions and natural resource consumption, optimize water utilization, and minimize climate change consequences.

It is also necessary for the stakeholders involved to make use of innovative technologies to ensure enhanced material reuse and make use of energy-efficient technologies which also leads to achieving sustainability in the building & construction industry and will also help the stakeholders to cater to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In this research, three key technology areas are of focus, namely:

Reducing embodied carbon using sustainable building materials.

Improving energy efficiency using Net Zero Energy Buildings and

The incorporation of biophillic designs

The research highlights various factors that facilitate technology development and adoption such as:

Global and regional trends and initiatives

Stakeholder efforts such as collaborations, partnerships, funding and investments etc.

Technology developments & Noteworthy stakeholders and

Growth Opportunities for stakeholders working towards improving sustainability in the Building and Construction Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Sustainable Technologies in the Construction Industry

1.3 About The Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Key Findings - Sustainability in Building & Construction

3. Overview of Sustainability in the Building & Construction Industry

3.1 Need for Sustainability in Buildings & Construction Sector

3.2 Adverse Negative Impacts of Building & Construction Sector on the Environment

3.3 Key Factors influencing the Adoption of Sustainable Technologies in the Building and Construction Industry

3.4 Environment Impact Evaluation Along the Building & Construction Value Chain

3.5 Sustainable Approaches to Improve Sustainability in Building & Construction Sector

3.6 The Building & Construction Industry's Impact on SDGs

3.7 Key Sustainability Trends Improving the Building & Construction Industry

4. Technologies Enabling Sustainability Trends

4.1 Sustainable Building Materials

4.1.1 Reduction of Embodied Carbon in Conventional Construction Materials

4.1.2 Impact of Sustainable Building Materials on Sustainable Development Goals

4.1.3 Impact of Sustainable Building Materials on Reducing Carbon Emissions during Construction

4.1.4 Growing Interest in Reducing Embodied Carbon of Concrete and Adopting Bio-based Materials

4.2 Net-zero Energy Buildings

4.2.1 Emission Reduction Mandates are the Major Factors Driving the Adoption of Renewable Energy

4.2.2 Improving Energy Efficiency and Integrating Technologies Enable the Construction of Net-zero Energy Buildings

4.2.3 Impact of Net-zero Energy Buildings on Sustainable Development Goals

4.2.4 Net-zero Energy Buildings with a Combination of Energy Conservation and Energy Generation Strategies

4.2.5 Noteworthy Global Green Building Projects in Australia & The Netherlands

4.2.6 Noteworthy Global Green Building Projects in Canada & Singapore

4.3 Biomimicry & Biophilic Design

4.3.1 Convergence of Architectural Design and Biological Sciences to Enhance Sustainability

4.3.2 Impact of Biophillic Design on Sustainable Development Goals

4.3.3 Nature-Inspired Innovations Paving Way for Biophilic Buildings for Improved Health and Well-being

5. Industry Initiatives

5.1 Regulatory Initiatives for Enhancing Energy Efficiencies and Reducing Carbon Emissions in the Construction Industry

5.2 Collaborations & Partnerships to Enhance Sustainability in the Construction Industry

5.3 Increased Government Funding Has Enhanced Decarbonization of the Construction Industry

5.4 Transformational Changes to the Construction Industry Due to Global Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

6. Companies to Action

6.1 Cost-effective Manufacturing Processes for Producing Geopolymer Concrete

6.2 Use of Proprietary Bacterial Strains for Producing Bio-cement

6.3 Industrial Hemp-based Materials for Sustainable Construction Processes

6.4 Use of Residual Straw Bales as an Eco-friendly Alternative to Nurture Resource Conservation

6.5 Installation of Smart Devices to Enhance Sustainability in Buildings

6.6 Electrochromic Smart Glass Reduces Energy Consumption and Promotes Well-being

7. Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Technologies Enhancing Sustainability in the Construction Industry

7.2 Green Insulation Technologies Enhance Energy Efficiency and Well-being While Reducing Use of Non-renewable Materials

7.3 Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Convergence Enhancing Sustainability in the Construction Industry

7.4 Integration of Cool Roofs and Photovoltaics Reduces Heating and Cooling Costs by as much as 60%

7.5 Growth Opportunity 3: Technology Investments Enhance Sustainability in the Construction Industry

7.6 Collaborative Investments to Commercialize Sustainable Concrete Production Result in Significant Reductions in Carbon Emissions

