Global Sustainable Cities Competition Sparks Speedy Innovation Solutions

News provided by

Anthropogenic Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 01:39 ET

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FULL and Anthropogenic announced the kickoff of a $10 Billion Annual Sustainable Cities Competition at the World Economic Forum. This transformative initiative is aimed at accelerating climate transition projects and rapidly enabling sustainable urban development in up to 10 cities across the globe.

Continue Reading
Sustainable Cities Competition
Sustainable Cities Competition

The competition, with a conﬁrmed $1 billion anchor investment and a capped value of up to $10 billion, is poised to redeﬁne the landscape of climate adaptation and mitigation efforts globally by incentivizing investment and impact on an aggressive timeline that leverages the power of multi-source Data and AI systems.

Anthropogenic will serve as the comprehensive monitoring entity for the competition through its commitment to truth, trust, transparency, and timeliness in objective performance monitoring and assessment.

Full will lead the competition, leveraging its novel AI expertise to radically shorten the timelines for urban development, action and impact from 10+ years to under 3. As Gold, CEO of FULL, says: "We don't have enough labor in the whole world to transition slowly, so our innovation was to do it in the time required, and that's fast".

This partnership represents a commitment to accelerating Climate Transition Investments by structuring innovative, de-risked capital for the ﬁnancial sector, focusing both on responsive Climate adaptation and prudent mitigation.

Rapid Results

The competition aims to signiﬁcantly reduce the time required for full city-scale transformation by leveraging the power of Artiﬁcial Intelligence and deeply committed stakeholders. As a part of the program, FULL will provide its AI-driven customized climate transition planning tool to stream the application process, ensuring swift and effective implementation of sustainable initiatives.

Advancing Outcome-based Reporting for Green Bonds and Sustainability Linked Bonds

A key focus of the Sustainable Cities Competition is the elevation of Green Bond ﬁnance and data tracking to proactively mitigate physical climate risks, particularly through initiatives targeting energy efficiency and consumption reduction. This innovative approach aligns with the 2030 Goals, UN SDGs and ICMA Green Bond Principles, providing an annualized investment and impact rate of return. (IRR²).

Path to $2 Trillion Annual Investment by 2026

The Sustainable Cities Competition helps chart a more reliable course towards the World Economic Forum's recommended $2 trillion annual investment by 2026, not merely based on UN SDGs but grounded in real asset loss risk. This forward-thinking strategy aims to pave the way for a sustainable future by closing the climate transition investment gap.

Invitation to Act: Join the Movement

An open invitation is extended to individuals and communities worldwide who aspire to live in greener, more beautiful, and affordable cities. Interested parties are encouraged to apply by joining the wait-list for the AI-Application Portal launch on our website.

Winners in 2024 will witness immediate action to enhance their communities. For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected] or

[email protected]

About FULL

FULL believes that everyone deserves food, friends, and a future on this planet. FULL's greentech converts dead space to regenerative space and offers a scalable solution to the sustainable transition. Our tech enabled community gardens can be installed on rooftops for massive energy and carbon emissions savings in real estate portfolios, while our core commitment is that all installations from rural refuge sites to major urban capitals are nutrient producing and increase biodiversity. FULL also offers whole neighborhood and city transformations, where we can eliminate heat island effects by lowering entire city temperatures 5°C, reducing air pollution, and eliminating nutrient insecurity. Individual, business, or government- we all must adapt, and FULL can help you transition with maximum beneﬁt while actually saving you money.

About Anthropogenic

Anthropogenic is Developing the leading Financial Technology platform driving climate transition ﬁnance. Delivering Truth, Trust, Transparency, and Timeliness for impact-linked ﬁnancial products, including green and sustainability linked bonds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and environmental credit markets. The platform, Anthro harnesses the power of public and private data, Artiﬁcial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) to illuminate, integrate, inform, and incentivize, investment, impact, and intense engagement. Provides objective, veridical measures to enable both Investment Rate of Return and Impact Rate of Return (IRR2) for ﬁnancial institutions, investors, and a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

Website: WWW.SustainableCitiesCompetition.org

Note: All ﬁgures mentioned are subject to conﬁrmation and may be subject to change as the competition progresses.

SOURCE Anthropogenic Inc.

Also from this source

ANTHROPOGENIC AND EQO PARTNER TO ENABLE GROUNDBREAKING BIODIVERSITY-LINKED FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE

ANTHROPOGENIC AND EQO PARTNER TO ENABLE GROUNDBREAKING BIODIVERSITY-LINKED FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE

In a landmark collaboration, Anthropogenic Inc. and EQO have unveiled plans to pioneer a new generation of financial products that seamlessly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.