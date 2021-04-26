Global Sustainable Tourism Market- And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth| Technavio
The sustainable tourism market is poised to show a decremental growth of USD 130.12 billion during 2020-2024.
Visit our Exclusive report on Sustainable Tourism Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is positively impacted by the rising popularity of organic sustainable tourism.
The sustainable tourism market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the sustainable tourism market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The sustainable tourism market covers the following areas:
Sustainable Tourism Market Sizing
Sustainable Tourism Market Forecast
Sustainable Tourism Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.
- Adventure Alternative Ltd.
- Better Places International BV
- BOUTECO Ltd.
- G Adventures
- Intrepid Group
- Kind Traveler PBC
- Responsible Travel
- Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.
- Wilderness Safaris
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
