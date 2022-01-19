Global Sustainable Toys Market (2021 to 2030) - Rise of Social Media Marketing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sustainable Toys market size was valued at $18,939.1 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Sustainable toys are recyclable and ecofriendly in nature. Cotton, wool, water based inks and paints, wood, soy inks and bamboo are used in the manufacturing of sustainable toys. Sustainable toys have tight quality control procedures, remain transparent about their process and use only quality recycled materials to ensure their toys are safe, even for little ones. Its manufacturing takes extra efforts and lot of creativity. Toxic chemicals, metals, glue and conventional paints are strictly prohibited to be used in the green toys.

Manufactures also must replace plastic with recycled material. Despite of these challenges green or biodegradable or sustainable toys are growing at considerable CAGR growth rate owing growing consciousness regarding environmental impact, climate change and increase in adoption of organic and sustainable products.



The outbreak of the pandemic has positively affected the global sustainable toys market. Various companies in the toys industry witnessed significant growth in lockdown period. People including children were restricted to stay at their homes during pandemic period so parents engaged their kids with sustainable toys.



According to the sustainable toys market analysis, the market segmented into type, product type, distribution channel, age group and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into action figures, building sets, dolls, games/puzzles, sports and outdoor toys and others. On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into, upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years and above 10 years.

By distribution channel, market is categorized into, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, online channels and other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).



The major players operating in the market are Eco Kids, Le Toy Van, Green Toys, Legler, Tegu, PlanToys, LEGO, Hasbro, GOLIATH GAMES and CLEMENTONI.'



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global crunchy chocolate market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Emergence of games in bars and cafes providing impetus to the stagnant market

3.5.1.2. Growth in demand from children and young population

3.5.1.3. Growth in birth rate

3.5.1.4. Developing economies driving the market growth

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Tariff duties to restrict market expansion

3.5.2.2. Growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones hampering the sustainable toys industry

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Reduction of carbon footprints and environment-friendly initiatives to provide lucrative opportunities

3.5.3.2. Untapped opportunities in developing markets

3.5.3.3. Rise of social media marketing

3.5.3.4. Rapid growth of the retail sector

3.6. Market Share Analysis (2020)

3.6.1. By product type

3.6.2. By age group

3.6.3. By distribution channel

3.6.4. By region

3.7. Target consumer analysis

3.7.1. Mortality rate, infant (per 1,000 live births)

3.7.2. Infant mortality by country (2019)

3.8. Global population ages 0-14 years (% of total population)

3.9. Global population by age group 2021 (Million)

3.10. Parent market analysis

3.11. Impact of Covid-19 on sustainable toys market

3.11.1. Post COVID-19 supply chain dynamics

3.12. Regulatory guidelines/global economic environment on the industry

3.12.1. Product regulations

3.12.2. U.S. regulations:

3.12.3. European regulations:

3.12.4. Chinese regulations:



CHAPTER 4: SUSTAINABLE TOYS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Action Figures

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Building Sets

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Dolls

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Games/Puzzles

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Sports and Outdoor Toys

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: SUSTAINABLE TOYS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Up to 5 Years

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.5 to 10 Years

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Above 10 years

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: SUSTAINABLE TOYS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Specialty Stores

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.4. Departmental stores

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.5. Online Channels

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: SUSTAINABLE TOYS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top winning strategies

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heat map

8.5. Key developments

8.5.1. Acquisition

8.5.2. Business Expansion

8.5.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ECO KIDS

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.2. LE TOY VAN

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. Green Toys

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Legler

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. Tegu

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. PlanToys

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. LEGO

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Hasbro

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. GOLIATH GAMES

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. CLEMENTONI

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio



