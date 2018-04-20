Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Market is Expected to Surpass 50 Million Units by 2023

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global SUV Market By Length (SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E & SUV-F), By Engine Capacity, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global SUV sales was around 26.68 million units in 2017, and this volume is projected to reach 50.95 million units by 2023, in the global SUV market is anticipated to be driven by increasing consumer inclination towards compact SUVs, rising consumer demand for a car that is comfortable and can perform the occasional off-roading, and growing adoption of hybrid and electric SUVs.
Moreover, increasing investments by leading auto manufacturers such as Jeep, Toyota, Honda, etc., in their SUV product lines is expected to positively influence the global SUV market in the coming years.
Global SUV Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of SUV market globally:
- SUV Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Length (SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E & SUV-F), By Engine Capacity, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the global SUV market are:
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors Company
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Daimler AG
- Renault SA
- Volkswagen AG
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global SUV Market Outlook
6. Asia-Pacific SUV Market Outlook
7. Europe SUV Market Outlook
8. North America SUV Market Outlook
9. South America SUV Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa SUV Market Outlook
11. Pricing Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
