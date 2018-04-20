Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Market is Expected to Surpass 50 Million Units by 2023

Global SUV sales was around 26.68 million units in 2017, and this volume is projected to reach 50.95 million units by 2023, in the global SUV market is anticipated to be driven by increasing consumer inclination towards compact SUVs, rising consumer demand for a car that is comfortable and can perform the occasional off-roading, and growing adoption of hybrid and electric SUVs.

Moreover, increasing investments by leading auto manufacturers such as Jeep, Toyota, Honda, etc., in their SUV product lines is expected to positively influence the global SUV market in the coming years.

Global SUV Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of SUV market globally:

SUV Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Length (SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E & SUV-F), By Engine Capacity, By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol & Others), By Region ( Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , South America & Others)

, , , & Others) Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the global SUV market are:



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Daimler AG

Renault SA

Volkswagen AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global SUV Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific SUV Market Outlook



7. Europe SUV Market Outlook



8. North America SUV Market Outlook



9. South America SUV Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa SUV Market Outlook



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



