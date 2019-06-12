Global SVOD Markets, 2010-2018 & 2019-2024: Subscriptions Race Towards 1 Billion - Netflix will Contribute 200+ Million Subscribers

DUBLIN, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global number of gross SVOD subscriptions will increase by 439 million between 2018 and 2024 to 947 million - or by 86%. The total will climb by 119 million in 2019 alone.

As the gross subscription total races towards 1 billion, the net subscriber count will rise by 175 million between 2018 and 2024 to reach 531 million. This means that the average SVOD subscriber will pay for 1.78 SVOD subscriptions by 2024 - up from 1.43 in 2018.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: China overtook the US in 2018 to become the gross SVOD subscription leader. These two countries will continue to dominate the world stage. China and the US will together account for 59% of the global total by 2024. However, this proportion is down from 63% in 2018; indicating that other countries are growing faster.



Fifteen countries will have more than 10 million SVOD subscriptions by 2024 - collectively providing 86% of the global total.



By 2024, Netflix will contribute 203 million subscribers (21% of the global total), Amazon Prime Video 125 million (13%), China 289 million (31%. Neither Netflix or Amazon Prime Video will operate in China), Disney+ 75 million and 255 million others.



Published in June 2019, this 427-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies) for 736 platforms across 138 countries.

The report comprises:

Executive Summary.

Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by country (2010 to 2024) for the major platforms.

Insight profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2024

161-page Outlook report in PowerPoint, with more than 300 charts that highlight SVOD developments for 138 countries.

