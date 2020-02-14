Global SVOD Platform Insights & Forecasts, 2010-2025 - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max Will Have 553 Million Paying SVOD Subscribers by 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SVOD Platform Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 45-page PDF and excel report contain extensive coverage of the main global SVOD platforms.

The report comprises two parts:

34-page PDF containing profiles of the global SVOD players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Peacock and ViacomCBS.

Excel workbook for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max; providing subscriber and revenue forecasts for every year for each of 138 countries from 2010 to 2025.

Disney+ will be the biggest SVOD winner over the next five years. Disney+ will add 105 million paying subscribers between end-2019 and 2025 to take its total to 126 million. Disney+ will reach 53% of Netflix's subscriber total by 2025 - up from only 27% in 2020.



Much of this initial growth will come from the US, principally due to the attractive bundling of Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ and Hulu are not yet available outside the US, but the author still expects strong Disney+ take-up globally.



Five global platforms will have 553 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2025, adding 196 million subscribers between 2020 and 2025. Netflix will gain 51 million subscribers between 2020 and 2025; revealing that there is still growth left for the most established platform. Netflix will command 44% of the 2025 total for the five platforms; down from 53% in 2020.

HBO Max will have 30 million paying subscribers by 2025 - if non-payers are included then this figure could be tripled. The same is true for Apple TV+, which this author forecasts will have 26 million paying subscribers by 2025.

The SVOD sector received a boost in November 2019 with the roll-outs of Disney+ and Apple TV+. A further lift will come when HBO Max starts in May.

