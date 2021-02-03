Global SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) Vendor Forecasts Report 2020-2025 Featuring Amazon, Disney, & Netflix

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SVOD Forecasts by Vendor" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SVOD sector is growing rapidly. There will be 1,161 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025; up from 642 million at end-2019.

However, global players cannot rely on direct fixed broadband subscriptions alone to boost numbers. SVOD subscriptions via direct fixed broadband connections will reach 526 million by 2025 - or 45% of the total. A further 176 million - 15% of the global total - will be achieved indirectly via partnerships with pay-TV operators.

Fixed broadband penetration is low in many emerging markets, so smartphone connections are important. By 2025, 291 million SVOD subscriptions - or 25% of the global total - will come direct to the SVOD platforms via mobile apps.

Another 170 million - 15% of the global total - will come indirectly via mobile operators. Therefore, 40% of SVOD subscriptions will be through smartphones by 2025.

By 2025, 30% of global SVOD subscriptions - or 346 million - will be indirect either via a partnership with a mobile operator or through a distribution deal with a pay-TV operator.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in July 2020, this 236-page PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of SVOD subscriptions and revenues by vendor or sales source (direct fixed broadband, direct mobile app, indirect via mobile operator, indirect via pay-TV operator. The report comprises:

32-page Executive Summary and Comparison Tables.

List of major SVOD platforms by 493 mobile and pay-TV operators

Netflix carriage by mobile and pay-TV operator by country

Amazon Prime Video carriage by mobile and pay-TV operator by country

Disney+ carriage by mobile and pay-TV operator by country

Country-by-country forecasts from 2015 to 2025 [138 countries]

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Disney

Netflix

