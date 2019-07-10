Global Sweat Sensors Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2,591.19 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% Owing to Rising Investment of Market Participants for Development of Technologically Advanced Products, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, global sweat sensors market is expected to reach US$ 2,591.19 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Sweat sensors can be used to detect alcohol level by developing temporary sweat through iontophoresis over the surface. The data is utilized by the system to generate insights and deliver over devices like mobile, tablet and others. In the current scenario, flexible printing technology is being used in manufacturing sensors so that they can be directly applied over the body surface. This is helping to generate better data regarding patients' health. Similarly, athletes and sports persons use these sensors to know about their water level to avoid dehydration during exercise. The sensors are used for analysis of sweat content for instance hormones, proteins, peptides and many more. In the present scenario, North America accounts the largest market share of the overall market. However, the emerging market would witness significantly faster growth in coming years. With rising trend of sports, health and fitness, these sensors would find increasing adoption in advanced wearable devices that are targeted to athletes and individuals who are health and fitness conscious.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of sweat sensors market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global sweat sensors market is expected to reach US$ 2,591.19 million by 2027 owing to increasing investments in healthcare sector for technological advancements.

is expected to reach by 2027 owing to increasing investments in healthcare sector for technological advancements. Based on mechanism, bioelectrical segment is expected to hold largest market share in 2018. In the upcoming years biochemical segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

In terms of end-users, the hospital segment is expected to grow at a higher rate since medical tourism is increasing in countries like India , China and others.

, and others. Adoption of soft polymer material will increase in the projection timeframe due to skin friendly properties.

Geographically, the North America region is expected to register market share of 43% in 2027. Psychological diseases are increasing in the region, and the adoption of sweat sensor will increase for stress detection.

region is expected to register market share of 43% in 2027. Psychological diseases are increasing in the region, and the adoption of sweat sensor will increase for stress detection. Key industry participants are Affectiva, GraphWear Technologies Inc., Nix, Inc., CFD Research Corporation and Eccrine Systems, Inc. amongst others.

By Mechanism

Biochemical

Bioelectrical

By Sensing Substance

Cortisol

Ethanol

Others

By Material

Soft Polymer

Plastics

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Military and Defense

Sports

Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

Europe

o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Nordic Countries

Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden

o Benelux Union

Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o New Zealand

o Australia

o South Korea

o Southeast Asia

Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

