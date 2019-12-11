Global Swimming Community Invited to Join MP Brand's All-New Phelps Test Team

VISTA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Brand today announced the launch of the Phelps Test Team, an all-new online platform designed for the global swimming community. A first-of-its-kind in the swimming industry, the Phelps Test Team offers swimmers an opportunity to help influence the design and development of the most advanced swim gear in the world by registering on the MP Brand website. Members will receive an exclusive preview of products prior to their public launch, have the ability to communicate directly with the MP Brand, and have the opportunity to beta-test products for free or at a significantly reduced price.

"The sport of swimming has given me so much over the years, and I'm so excited to invite this passionate community to provide their feedback and help the MP Brand continue to make the best swimming products," said Michael Phelps. "It has been a great experience for me to work closely with the MP Brand product team and the Phelps Test Team will be a unique opportunity for swimmers to be part of the process."

The Phelps Test Team will allow MP Brand to garner real-time feedback from the global swimming community on various products within its portfolio, including competitive suits, caps and goggles. The first product available to selected Phelps Test Team members is the Matrix Beta Tech Suit, a revolutionary new technical suit developed by a world class team of international scientists, engineers and athletes, and is FINA approved for competitive swimming. Limited quantities are available, and swimmers will be selected based on requested size and style. Additional products will be introduced to the Phelps Test Team community in the coming months.

"The Phelps Test Team is an inclusive initiative designed to encourage conversation and foster input from every type of swimmer," said Todd Mitchell, Vice President of Swim at Aqua Lung. "As we continue to grow and evolve, MP Brand wants to give swimmers a voice to help engage with our products and our sport."

A leader in the development of new and innovative products, MP Brand was created in 2015 under the direction of Phelps and his Hall of Fame coach, Bob Bowman.

Swimmers must be 13 years of age or older to be part of the Phelps Test Team. For more information or to join the Phelps Test Team, please visit www.michaelphelps.com.

About MP Brand

Launched in the spring of 2015, the MP Brand designed by Aqua Sphere is a shared vision to develop innovative products that are inclusive and accessible to a broader range of swimmers across the full swimming lifecycle. Combining Aqua Sphere's global product design expertise and distribution with Michael Phelps' and Coach Bob Bowman's experiences at the highest levels of swim performance, the MP Brand features technical swim products leveraging proprietary technologies and performance enhancing designs. For more information, visit www.michaelphelps.com.

About AQUA SPHERE

Established in Genoa, Italy, in 1998, Aqua Sphere is the premier swimming equipment manufacturer for fitness and recreational swimming, aquatic exercise and triathlons. With the launch of its cutting-edge Seal Mask—the world's first swim mask, the company set the industry standard and today continues to innovate with a complete range of premium products, including eye protection, swimwear, triathlon wetsuits, footwear, and swim fitness and training accessories. The designs have gained the respect and loyal following of many celebrities and notable athletes, including the world's most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps, with whom Aqua Sphere has launched MP, a global brand of performance swimwear. Alongside its parent company Aqua Lung and supported by an international distribution network, Aqua Sphere has grown into a worldwide enterprise representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise, with a global footprint in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.AquaSphereSwim.com.

