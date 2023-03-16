NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181063/?utm_source=PRN

Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market to Reach $41.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Swimwear and Beachwear estimated at US$22.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.1% over the period 2022-2030. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Spandex segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Swimwear and Beachwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 199 Featured)

- Arena Italia S.p.A

- Diana Sport

- Jantzen Apparel LLC

- NoZONE Clothing Limited

- O`Neill Inc.

- Panos Emporio

- PARAH S.p.A

- Perry Ellis International Inc.

- PVH Corp.

- Quiksilver Inc.

- Seafolly

- Seaspray Swimwear

- Speedo International Ltd.

- Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

- TYR Sport Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181063/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel

for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities

Market Highlights

Women's Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost

Men's Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for

Segment Growth

Children's Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth

Recent Market Activity

US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for

Fastest Growth

Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels

Swimwear Market in China

Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver

Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear

Competition

Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail

Structure of Swimwear Market

Export-Import Statistics

Swimwear and Beachwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arena Italia S.p.A (Italy)

Diana Sport (Italy)

La Perla Group (Italy)

NoZONE Clothing Limited (Canada)

O'Neill, Inc. (USA)

Panos Emporio (Sweden)

PARAH S.p.A (Italy)

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (USA)

Jantzen Apparel LLC (USA)

PVH Corp. (USA)

Quiksilver, Inc. (USA)

Seafolly (Australia)

Seaspray Swimwear (UK)

Speedo International Ltd. (UK)

Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (USA)

TYR Sport, Inc. (USA)

Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear

Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort &

Exclusive Features to Drive Growth

Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports-

Inspired Swimwear Collections

Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends

UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern

The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear

Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground

Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in

One-Piece Swimsuits

Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits

Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market

Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear

Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential

Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines

Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits

Product Innovations: Name of the Game

Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?

FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spandex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Spandex by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Spandex by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nylon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Fabric Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Fabric Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Fabric Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women`s Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Women`s Wear by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Women`s Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Men`s Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Men`s Wear by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Men`s Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Children`s Wear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Children`s Wear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Children`s Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Swimwear and Beachwear Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s Wear,

Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s

Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s

Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s

Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s

Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s

Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s

Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s Wear,

Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s

Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Women`s

Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and

Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other

Fabric Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s

Wear and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Swimwear and

Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s

Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Swimwear and Beachwear by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Swimwear and

Beachwear by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Swimwear and

Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other

Fabric Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s

Wear and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Swimwear and

Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s

Wear Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear

by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and

Beachwear by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA

Swimwear and Beachwear Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex,

Nylon and Other Fabric Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

Fabric Type - Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

by Fabric Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyester, Spandex, Nylon and Other Fabric Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swimwear and Beachwear by End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear

and Children`s Wear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Swimwear and Beachwear by

End-Use - Women`s Wear, Men`s Wear and Children`s Wear Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Swimwear and Beachwear

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181063/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker