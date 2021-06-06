Global Swimwear Market to witness $ 1.56 Billion growth during 2020-2024 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arena Spa, Chantelle Group, Gildan Activewear Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., SUNSETS Inc., Tapestry Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Swimwear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Swimwear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Women's Swimwear



Men's Swimwear



Children's Swimwear

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Distribution channel

Offline Distribution Channel



Online Distribution Channel

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40976

Swimwear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the swimwear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arena Spa, Chantelle Group, Gildan Activewear Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., SUNSETS Inc., Tapestry Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Swimwear Market size

Swimwear Market trends

Swimwear Market industry analysis

A rise in the number of swimming pools is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market - Global sleepwear and loungewear market is segmented by product (sleepwear and loungewear), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Yoga Accessories Market - Global yoga accessories market is segmented by product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Swimwear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist swimwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the swimwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the swimwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of swimwear market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Women's swimwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Men's swimwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Children's swimwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arena Italia Spa

Chantelle Group

Gildan Activewear, Inc.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Perry Ellis International Inc.

PVH Corp.

Seafolly Pty. Ltd.

SUNSETS Inc.

Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/swimwear-market-size-industry-analysis



SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

