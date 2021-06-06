Global Swimwear Market to witness $ 1.56 Billion growth during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 06, 2021, 04:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.56 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the swimwear market to register a CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arena Spa, Chantelle Group, Gildan Activewear Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., SUNSETS Inc., Tapestry Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Swimwear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Swimwear Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Women's Swimwear
- Men's Swimwear
- Children's Swimwear
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution channel
- Offline Distribution Channel
- Online Distribution Channel
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40976
Swimwear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the swimwear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arena Spa, Chantelle Group, Gildan Activewear Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd., SUNSETS Inc., Tapestry Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Swimwear Market size
- Swimwear Market trends
- Swimwear Market industry analysis
A rise in the number of swimming pools is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Sleepwear and Loungewear Market - Global sleepwear and loungewear market is segmented by product (sleepwear and loungewear), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Yoga Accessories Market - Global yoga accessories market is segmented by product (yoga mats, yoga straps, yoga blocks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Swimwear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist swimwear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the swimwear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the swimwear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of swimwear market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Women's swimwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Men's swimwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Children's swimwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arena Italia Spa
- Chantelle Group
- Gildan Activewear, Inc.
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Perry Ellis International Inc.
- PVH Corp.
- Seafolly Pty. Ltd.
- SUNSETS Inc.
- Swimwear Anywhere Inc.
- Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/swimwear-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article