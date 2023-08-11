Global Swine Artificial Insemination Market Analysis 2023-2030: Technological Advancements in AI Techniques Driving Industry Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swine Artificial Insemination Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global swine artificial insemination market is projected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2023 to 2030.

Factors driving market growth include the increasing demand for pork products, advancements in artificial insemination technology, growing awareness about its benefits, and a focus on swine genetics. Companies like PIC, a subsidiary of Genus, are making investments in gene-edited PRRSv-resistant pigs to address disease challenges.

The market faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, African Swine Fever outbreaks, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and macroeconomic hurdles from 2018 to 2022. However, the global demand for pork is expected to rise, boosting the adoption of artificial insemination to meet the increasing demand. Swine producers are becoming more aware of the benefits of artificial insemination, leading to improved productivity and herd health.

Factors such as sustainable food production, animal genetics, and concerns over zoonoses contribute to market growth. Swine producers are increasingly adopting artificial insemination products and services to breed disease-resistant, high-quality swine with better meat quality and feed efficiency. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by rising awareness and technological advancements.

The report highlights various market segments, with services accounting for the largest share in 2022 and semen projected to grow at the fastest rate. Normal semen held the highest share in 2022, while sexed semen is expected to grow at about 8% in the coming years. The private distribution segment had the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to grow at the fastest rate. Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, while Latin America is expected to grow notably at a rate of about 7% in the near future.

Market Dynamics

The swine artificial insemination market is driven by factors like the increasing demand for pork products, advancements in technology, and supportive initiatives. On the other hand, limitations like lack of awareness and limited access to supplies and skilled labor in certain countries pose challenges to the market's growth. Overall, the market is expected to thrive in the coming years, fueled by the rising demand for pork and ongoing technological advancements in artificial insemination techniques.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Swine Artificial Insemination Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Chapter 4. Swine Artificial Insemination Market: Solutions Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Swine Artificial Insemination Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Swine Artificial Insemination Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

  • Genus PLC
  • IMV Technologies
  • Shipley Swine Genetics
  • Agtech, Inc.
  • Neogen Corporation.
  • GenePro, Inc.
  • MINITUB GmbH
  • Swine Genetics International
  • Hypor BV
  • Semen Cardona S.L.

