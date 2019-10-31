Global Swine (Pig) Feed Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swine (Pig) Feed market worldwide is projected to grow by US$37.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Starter, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$47.7 Billion by the year 2025, Starter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Starter will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alltech; Archer Daniels Midland Company; BASF SE; Cargill, Inc.; Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Lallemand, Inc.; Novus International, Inc.; Royal DSM NV







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Swine (Pig) Feed Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Swine (Pig) Feed Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Swine (Pig) Feed Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Starter (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Starter (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Starter (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Grower (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Grower (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Grower (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Sow (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Sow (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Sow (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Antibiotics (Additive) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Antibiotics (Additive) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Antibiotics (Additive) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Vitamins (Additive) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Vitamins (Additive) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Vitamins (Additive) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Antioxidants (Additive) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Antioxidants (Additive) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Antioxidants (Additive) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Amino Acids (Additive) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Amino Acids (Additive) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Amino Acids (Additive) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Feed Enzymes (Additive) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Feed Enzymes (Additive) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Feed Enzymes (Additive) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Feed Acidifiers (Additive) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Feed Acidifiers (Additive) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Feed Acidifiers (Additive) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Additives (Additive) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Other Additives (Additive) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Other Additives (Additive) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Additive: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the United States by

Additive: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown

by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Additive: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Review by

Additive in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Additive for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Swine (Pig) Feed: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Swine (Pig) Feed: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Additive for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Additive for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Additive for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Additive:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Swine (Pig) Feed Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Swine (Pig) Feed Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 65: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Additive: 2018-2025

Table 68: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Additive: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: French Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in France by Additive:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: French Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Additive for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Italian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Additive for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Additive:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Swine (Pig) Feed: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Swine (Pig) Feed: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Additive for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Additive for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis

by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Spanish Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Spanish Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Additive: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Spanish Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Review by

Additive in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Additive for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Russian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Additive: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Russia by Additive: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 107: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Additive: 2018-2025

Table 110: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Additive: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Breakdown by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Asia-Pacific by Additive:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis

by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Additive for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown

by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Indian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Indian Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Indian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Additive: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Indian Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Review by

Additive in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Additive for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Additive for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 138: Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Swine (Pig) Feed:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Swine (Pig) Feed:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Additive for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Additive for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Analysis by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Swine (Pig) Feed Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Swine (Pig) Feed Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Additive for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Additive:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 155: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Additive: 2018-2025

Table 158: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Additive: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown

by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Brazil by Additive:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Additive for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Swine (Pig) Feed Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Swine (Pig) Feed Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Additive: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Rest of Latin America by

Additive: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Breakdown by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 179: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: The Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Additive: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: The Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market by

Additive in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Additive for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Swine (Pig) Feed: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Market for Swine (Pig) Feed: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Additive for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Additive for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Analysis by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 194: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Israeli Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Additive: 2018-2025

Table 197: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Additive: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Swine (Pig) Feed Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Additive for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Swine (Pig) Feed Market by Additive:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Swine (Pig) Feed Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Additive for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Swine (Pig) Feed Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 210: Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Additive for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Additive: 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share

Breakdown by Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 217: African Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: African Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: African Swine (Pig) Feed Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Additive: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Swine (Pig) Feed Market in Africa by Additive: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: African Swine (Pig) Feed Market Share Breakdown by

Additive: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

BASF SE

CARGILL

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

CHR. HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S

LALLEMAND

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

ROYAL DSM NV



V. CURATED RESEARCH

