Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Switch mode power transformers are used extensively in electronic applications, especially in the switch mode power supply (SMPS) market. Switch mode power supply is an electronic circuit which converts power at high frequencies using switching devices. The usage of high frequency switching systems allows to increase the total performance of the SMPS transformers. High switch mode power supply performance has contributed to improved demand for these circuits, which in turn is projected to fuel demand for switch mode power transformers.







Because of their advantages such as effective electricity usage, lightweight, compact design and versatile power transfer, switching transformers are growing in popularity. The ability of transformers to move and operate at a broad variety of frequencies reduces the need for high frequency transformers. Likewise, their ability to have robust power conversion makes them ideal for numerous highly reliable applications such as railway systems, industrial machine tools, electric vehicles, safety systems. Coupled with the multiple application of switching transformers, the above-mentioned factors are projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



In addition, the increasing tendency of manufacturers to raising carbon dioxide emissions has enabled them to launch environmentally friendly products. In turn, the paradigm moves toward miniaturization of electronic components, and IoT's introduction is expected to sustain demand growth throughout the forecast period. However, instability of the supply chain triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected market growth. The switch mode power supply market is expected to experience a plunge for a few years, and then steady long-term growth.



The global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market is guided primarily by the growing demand from end-users for consumer electronics. It is primarily attributed to the higher performance of the switch mode power supply (SMPS) than linear regulators, as the switching transistor dissipates less power when operating as a switch. Increasing need to control the size and weight of electronic system circuit is also expected to boost the worldwide demand for switch mode power supplies (SMPS) over the next few years. It is primarily because the power supply switch mode (SMPS) is smaller in size and lighter in weight.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into AC to DC, DC to DC, DC to AC and AC to DC. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Communications, Industrial and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corporation, Yageo Corporation (Pulse Electronics), Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Sumida Corporation, Tamura Corporation, and Salcomp PLC.



