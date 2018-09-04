LONDON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Switchgear







Switchgear is a device used for regulating, controlling, switching, protecting, and isolating electrical equipment in the electrical power system.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global switchgear market to grow at a CAGR of 7.58% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global switchgear market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sale of low and medium voltage switchgear and high voltage switchgear.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Switchgear Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• ABB



• Mitsubishi Electric



• Schneider Electric



• Siemens



• TOSHIBA







Market driver



• Increasing renewable power generation



Market challenge



• Refurbished and counterfeit products



Market trend



• Growth of smart electricity grid infrastructure



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







