Global Switchgear Market, By Insulation (Air Insulated, Gas Insulated & Others), By Installation (Indoor & Outdoor), By Voltage (Low, Medium & High), By Product (MCB, MCCB, ELCB, RCCB & Others), By End User (Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Industrial & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

Global switchgear market is expected to grow from around $ 100 billion in 2019 to $ 155 billion by 2025.Switchgears are switching devices designed to protect, regulate & control power generation, transmission & distribution equipment and electric motor control systems.



They are located on both the low voltage and high voltage side of large power transformers in substations.A switchgear includes circuit breakers, fuses, and isolators.



Besides stopping flow of current in a circuit manually, switchgear automatically do the thing whenever there is an over current in the circuit or any other abnormal situation arises, thereby protecting valuable equipment.



Growing investments in renewable forms of energy and surging demand for safe and secure control distribution systems and advanced monitoring units is increasing the demand for switchgear.Additionally, the replacement and modernization of aging electrical networks is further contributing to the growth of global switchgear market.



Innovations in smart grid technologies and growing focus towards environmental protection would further boost the demand for switchgear, globally.



The global switchgear market is segmented based on insulation, installation, voltage, product, end user, region and company.Based on insulation, the market can be segmented into air insulated, gas insulated and others.



The gas insulated segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period on account of its use in various industries for fulfilling the high demand for energy.Based on installation, the market can be bifurcated into indoor and outdoor.



The outdoor segment is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period owing to the widespread application in transmission and sub transmission sectors.Based on voltage, the market can be categorized into low, medium and high.



The low voltage segment is expected to dominate the market and hold the highest share of the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the market can be fragmented into Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Others. The Transmission & Distribution utilities segment is anticipated to register high CAGR during the forecast period, as the segment is responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall switchgear market followed by Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America. The major players operating in the global switchgear market are Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation plc, ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Schneider Electric SE, Havells India Limited and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global switchgear market.

• To classify and forecast global switchgear market based on insulation, installation, voltage, product, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global switchgear market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global switchgear market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global switchgear market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global switchgear market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to switchgear

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global switchgear market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Insulation:

o Air Insulated

o Gas Insulated

o Others

• Market, By Installation:

o Indoor

o Outdoor

• Market, By Voltage:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Market, By Product:

o Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB)

o Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB)

o Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB)

o Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB)

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Transmission & Distribution Utilities

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Residential

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

UAE

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Chile



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global switchgear market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



