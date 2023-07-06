Global Switching Mode Power Supply Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Adoption of IoT to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switching Mode Power Supply: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Switching Mode Power Supply estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

AC/DC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC/DC segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR



The Switching Mode Power Supply market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Switching Mode Power Supply - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market

Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of SMPS

Manufacturing Automation

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automotive

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Communications Technology

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Appliances

An Introduction to Switch Mode Power Supply

Working Principle of SMPS

Advantages of SMPS

Disadvantages

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

World Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for AC/DC, DC/DC, and Other Types

Analysis by Application

World Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Communication, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

Global Market for Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Rest of World, Europe , USA , Canada , and Japan

, , , Rest of World, , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modern Oscilloscopes and Power Analysis Software Solutions Enable Better Design Choices

Power Factor Correction and Input Rectification - The Two Main Stages in Designing SMPS

SMPSs Better than Conventional Power Supplies in Control Panels

Usage and Advantages of SMPS Battery Charger

Use Case of SMPS Across Diverse Applications

Increasing Sales of Various Types of SMPS Devices

Demand for SMPS of Different Circuit Topologies

Pros and Cons of SMPS LED Driver Circuit Topologies

SMPSs vs. Linear Regulator

Benefits with Connecting SMPSs in Parallel Mode

Opportunities In Consumer Electronics Sector

Worldwide Shipments of Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan ), Middle East , and Latin America

, , (Incl. ), , and Sustained Demand in Communications Sector

Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: June 2021

Industrial Automation Offers Opportunities

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Growing Adoption of IoT to Drive Demand

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

