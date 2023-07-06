Global Switching Mode Power Supply Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Adoption of IoT to Drive Demand

06 Jul, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Switching Mode Power Supply: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Switching Mode Power Supply estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
AC/DC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC/DC segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Switching Mode Power Supply market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- CET Technology, LLC
- China Delixi Group Co., Ltd
- Cosel Asia Ltd.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- LITE-ON Technology Corporation
- MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- Phoenix Contact India Private Limited
- Puls Gmbh
- Salcomp PLC
- Schneider Electric SE
- Shenzhen MOSO Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- TDK-Lambda Corporation
- Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Switching Mode Power Supply - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market
- Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of SMPS
- Manufacturing Automation
- Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Automotive
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Communications Technology
- Electrical & Electronics Equipment
- Appliances
- An Introduction to Switch Mode Power Supply
- Working Principle of SMPS
- Advantages of SMPS
- Disadvantages
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Type
- World Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for AC/DC, DC/DC, and Other Types
- Analysis by Application
- World Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Communication, and Other Applications
- Regional Analysis
- Global Market for Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- Global Market for Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Modern Oscilloscopes and Power Analysis Software Solutions Enable Better Design Choices
- Power Factor Correction and Input Rectification - The Two Main Stages in Designing SMPS
- SMPSs Better than Conventional Power Supplies in Control Panels
- Usage and Advantages of SMPS Battery Charger
- Use Case of SMPS Across Diverse Applications
- Increasing Sales of Various Types of SMPS Devices
- Demand for SMPS of Different Circuit Topologies
- Pros and Cons of SMPS LED Driver Circuit Topologies
- SMPSs vs. Linear Regulator
- Benefits with Connecting SMPSs in Parallel Mode
- Opportunities In Consumer Electronics Sector
- Worldwide Shipments of Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
- Sustained Demand in Communications Sector
- Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: June 2021
- Industrial Automation Offers Opportunities
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Growing Adoption of IoT to Drive Demand
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkigoc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article