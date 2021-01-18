Global Synchronous Condenser Market (2020 to 2025) - Expanding High-Voltage Direct Current (Hvdc) Network Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synchronous Condenser Market by Cooling Type (Hydrogen, Air, Water),Type (New & Refurbished), Starting Method (Static Frequency Converter, Pony Motor), End User (Electrical Utilities & Industries), Reactive Power Rating, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synchronous condenser market is projected to reach USD 574.0 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 508.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.



The increasing electrical power consumption and rising need to maximize transmission capacity are becoming increasingly important. Along with this, growing renewable-based power generation in the energy mix, retiring conventional power plants, and growing network of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) has had a considerable effect on transmission grid stability. Synchronous condensers play a vital role by generating lagging and leading reactive power, helping to stabilize the transmission grid. It also offers several advantages over other substitutes such as no harmonics, short-circuits power capability, and inertia to the transmission grid among others.

Synchronous condensers rated above 200 MVAr dominate the global market.

The above 200 MVAr segment of synchronous condensers is expected to be the largest market, by reactive power rating, during the forecast period. This growth is evident owing to rising installations of synchronous condensers rated above 200 MVAr, especially in North America and Europe.

Hydrogen cooled synchronous condensers are the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the global synchronous condenser market.

The hydrogen cooled synchronous condenser is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the adoption and efficiency of large-sized synchronous condensers for a reactive power rating of above 200 Mega Volt Amps (reactive) (MVAr).

By starting method, static frequency converters segment is expected to dominate the global synchronous condenser market.

Static frequency converters accounted for the largest share of the synchronous condenser market, it is also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Low installation costs and low noise features of static frequency converters are expected to boost their demand in the synchronous condenser market

North America to lead the global synchronous condensers market in terms of growth rate.

The synchronous condensers market in North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The gradual phasing out of thermal power plants and increasing renewable power generation are driving the synchronous condensers market in the region.

Besides North America, Europe was one of the largest markets for synchronous condensers. The demand for synchronous condensers in Europe is mainly driven by rising HVDC network in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Synchronous Condenser Market

4.2 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Region

4.3 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Cooling Type

4.4 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Starting Method

4.5 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Reactive Power Rating (Mvar)

4.6 Synchronous Condenser Market, by End-user

4.7 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Renewable Power Generation

5.3.1.2 Growing Need for Power Factor Correction (Pfc)

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Maintenance and Equipment Costs of Synchronous Condensers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Converting the Existing Synchronous Generators into Synchronous Condensers

5.3.3.2 Expanding High-Voltage Direct Current (Hvdc) Network

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives Such as Synchronous Generators, Capacitors, and Statcom

5.3.4.2 Rising Product Costs due to Shortage of Components/Parts Used in Manufacturing Synchronous Condensers due to COVID-19

5.4 Yc-Shift

5.4.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Synchronous Condenser Manufacturers

5.5 Market Map

5.6 Average Pricing of Synchronous Condenser

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Raw Material Providers/ Suppliers

5.7.2 Component Manufacturers

5.7.3 Assemblers/Manufacturers

5.7.4 Distributors (Buyers)/ End-users and Post-Sales Services

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.8.1 Terna's Synchronous Condenser Success

5.8.1.1 Problem Statement

5.8.1.2 Possible Solution by Ge's Synchronous Condenser

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

5.10.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Impact of COVID-19 on Synchronous Condenser Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region

6.1 Scenario Analysis

6.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.1.2 Realistic Scenario

6.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario



7 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Cooling Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydrogen Cooled

7.2.1 High Thermal Conductivity of Hydrogen-Cooled Synchronous Condensers is Expected to Foster Their Demand

7.3 Air Cooled

7.3.1 Improved Cooling Feature of Air-Cooled Synchronous Condensers Using Air Circulation is Likely to Fuel Market Growth

7.4 Water Cooled

7.4.1 Cost Efficiency of Water-Cooled Synchronous Condensers Over Their Hydrogen-Cooled Counterpart is Likely to Foster Their Demand in Market



8 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Starting Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Static Frequency Converters

8.2.1 Low Installation Costs and Low Noise Features are Expected to Boost Demand for Static Frequency Converters

8.3 Pony Motors

8.3.1 Low Cost of Pony Motors is Likely to Foster Their Demand in Synchronous Condenser Market

8.4 Others



9 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Reactive Power Rating (Mvar)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 100 Mvar Synchronous Condensers

9.2.1 Growing Usage of Air- & Water-Cooled Synchronous Condensers is Expected to Foster Demand for Synchronous Condensers of Up to 100 Mvar

9.3 100-200 Mvar Synchronous Condensers

9.3.1 Use of 100-200 Mvar Synchronous Condensers for Transmission System Stability is Likely to Foster Their Demand

9.4 Above 200 Mvar Synchronous Condensers

9.4.1 Growing Use of Hydrogen-Cooled Synchronous Condensers is Expected to Boost Their Demand



10 Synchronous Condenser Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Electrical Utilities

10.2.1 Demand for Grid Stability and Controlling Voltage Fluctuations is Expected to Drive Market

10.3 Industries

10.3.1 Requirement for Industrial Loads' Power Factor Correction is Likely to Drive Market



11 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 New Synchronous Condensers

11.2.1 Expansion of Hvdc Network is Likely to Generate Demand for New Synchronous Condensers

11.3 Refurbished Synchronous Condensers

11.3.1 Refurbished Synchronous Condensers are More Economical, Which is Likely to Propel Market Growth



12 Synchronous Condenser Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Synchronous Condenser Market

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 South America

12.5 Rest of the World (Row)



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.3 Market Evaluation Framework

13.4 Synchronous Condenser Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 Product Launches

13.5.2 Contracts & Agreements

13.5.3 Collaborations

13.5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions



14 Company Evaluation Quadrant and Company Profiles

14.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology

14.1.1 Stars

14.1.2 Innovators

14.1.3 Pervasive

14.1.4 Emerging Companies

14.1.5 Product Footprint Analysis of Top Players

14.2 Company Profiles

14.2.1 ABB

14.2.2 Siemens

14.2.3 GE

14.2.4 WEG

14.2.5 Eaton

14.2.6 Andritz

14.2.7 Ansaldo Energia

14.2.8 Fuji Electric

14.2.9 Voith Group

14.2.10 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel)

14.2.11 Ideal Electric Power (Hyundai Ideal Electric Co.)

14.2.12 Sustainable Power Systems

14.2.13 Power Systems & Controls

14.2.14 Brush Group

14.2.15 Electromechanical Engineering Associates



15 Appendix

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

