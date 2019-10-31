Global Synchronous Motors Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchronous Motors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Horizontal Mounting, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.1 Billion by the year 2025, Horizontal Mounting will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799755/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$199.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$158.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Horizontal Mounting will reach a market size of US$916.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; ARC Systems, Inc.; Bosch Rexroth AG; Emersion Electric Co.; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.; Nidec Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Siemens AG; Toshiba Corporation; WEG SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799755/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Synchronous Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Synchronous Motors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Synchronous Motors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Synchronous Motors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Horizontal Mounting (Mount Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Horizontal Mounting (Mount Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Horizontal Mounting (Mount Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Vertical Mounting (Mount Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Vertical Mounting (Mount Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Vertical Mounting (Mount Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Metal and Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Metal and Mining (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Metal and Mining (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Power Generation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Power Generation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Synchronous Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Synchronous Motors Market in the United States by

Mount Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Synchronous Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Synchronous Motors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Synchronous Motors Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Synchronous Motors Historic Market Review by

Mount Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Synchronous Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mount Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Synchronous Motors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Synchronous Motors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Synchronous Motors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mount Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Synchronous Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Synchronous Motors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Synchronous Motors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Synchronous Motors Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Synchronous Motors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Mount Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Synchronous Motors Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Synchronous Motors Market by Mount Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Synchronous Motors in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Synchronous Motors Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Synchronous Motors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Synchronous Motors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Synchronous Motors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Synchronous Motors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Synchronous Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Mount Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Synchronous Motors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Synchronous Motors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Synchronous Motors Market in France by Mount Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Synchronous Motors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Synchronous Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Synchronous Motors Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Synchronous Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Synchronous Motors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Synchronous Motors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Synchronous Motors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Synchronous Motors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Synchronous Motors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Mount Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Synchronous Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Synchronous Motors Market by Mount Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Synchronous Motors in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Synchronous Motors Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Synchronous Motors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mount Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Synchronous Motors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Synchronous Motors Market Share

Analysis by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Synchronous Motors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Synchronous Motors Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Synchronous Motors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Synchronous Motors Historic Market Review by

Mount Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Synchronous Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mount Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Synchronous Motors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Synchronous Motors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Synchronous Motors Market in Russia by Mount Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Synchronous Motors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Synchronous Motors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Synchronous Motors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Synchronous Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Mount Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Synchronous Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Synchronous Motors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Synchronous Motors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Synchronous Motors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Synchronous Motors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Synchronous Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Mount

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors Market Share

Analysis by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Synchronous Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Synchronous Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Synchronous Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown

by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Synchronous Motors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Synchronous Motors Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Synchronous Motors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Synchronous Motors Historic Market Review by

Mount Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Synchronous Motors Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mount Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Synchronous Motors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Synchronous Motors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Synchronous Motors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Synchronous Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Synchronous Motors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Synchronous Motors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Synchronous Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Synchronous Motors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Synchronous Motors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mount

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Synchronous Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors Market Share

Analysis by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Synchronous Motors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Synchronous Motors Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Synchronous Motors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Synchronous Motors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Synchronous Motors Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Synchronous Motors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Synchronous Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mount Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Synchronous Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Synchronous Motors Market by Mount

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Synchronous Motors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Synchronous Motors Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Synchronous Motors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Synchronous Motors Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Mount Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Synchronous Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Synchronous Motors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Synchronous Motors Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Synchronous Motors Market in Brazil by Mount Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Synchronous Motors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis

by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Synchronous Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Synchronous Motors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Synchronous Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Synchronous Motors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Synchronous Motors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Synchronous Motors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Synchronous Motors Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Synchronous Motors Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Synchronous Motors Market in Rest of Latin America

by Mount Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Synchronous Motors Market

Share Breakdown by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Synchronous Motors Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Synchronous Motors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Synchronous Motors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Synchronous Motors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Synchronous Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Synchronous Motors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Synchronous Motors Historic Market

by Mount Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Synchronous Motors Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mount Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Synchronous Motors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: Synchronous Motors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Synchronous Motors Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Synchronous Motors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mount Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Synchronous Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Synchronous Motors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Synchronous Motors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Synchronous Motors Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Synchronous Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Mount Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Synchronous Motors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Synchronous Motors Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Synchronous Motors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Synchronous Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mount Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Synchronous Motors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Synchronous Motors Market by Mount

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Synchronous Motors in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Synchronous Motors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Synchronous Motors Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Synchronous Motors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Mount Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Synchronous Motors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Synchronous Motors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Synchronous Motors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Synchronous Motors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Synchronous Motors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Synchronous Motors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Mount Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Synchronous Motors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Synchronous Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Synchronous Motors Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Synchronous Motors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Synchronous Motors Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Synchronous Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Mount Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Synchronous Motors Market in Africa by Mount Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Mount Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Synchronous Motors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Synchronous Motors Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Synchronous Motors Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARC SYSTEMS, INC.

BOSCH REXROTH AG

EMERSION ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HITACHI LTD.

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS

NIDEC CORPORATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SIEMENS AG

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

WEG SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799755/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

