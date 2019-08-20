Global Syndromic Testing Markets, 2018-2023 - Continued Unnecessary Antibiotic Prescription Use

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syndromic Testing Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saving sample volume, cutting down provider time, reducing costs, improving outcomes, these are goals of the healthcare system, and they are well suited to a test that can identify more than a single pathogen.

It has been thought that numerous pathogens tested directly from clinical specimens could change up diagnostics, and many vendors have responded by producing syndromic multiplex panels with considerable capabilities. These single tests, designed to detect a number of organisms that might have caused a particular syndrome, are aimed at positively influencing decisions regarding patient management, infection control, and antimicrobial prescription decisions. On a more fundamental level - they can produce better test results, as they tend to find infections at a greater rate.



This report includes the following important business data:

Selected Syndromic Test Panels

Market for GI Syndromic Tests

Market for Respiratory Syndromic Tests

Market for HAI Syndromic Test Panels

Market for Other Syndromic Testing

Forecasts to 2023

Company Profiles

It is increasingly common to test in panels to gain clarity on disease while treatment will be most effective. Numerous multiplex products are on the market, and their effectiveness has been shown in studies, but there are challenges with reimbursement. Syndromic tests offer benefits and many studies prove their worth, but there are challenges. The tests by nature test for more than the disease-causing pathogen and can increase overall costs. Despite this, used right they can lower costs. There is a substantial market and it is expected that as workarounds for the new payor issues are developed growth can proceed. These issues are covered in this report.



As of 2019, over 40 companies are active in the global market for liquid biopsy diagnostics and monitoring tests. The market for liquid biopsy testing, still in its infancy, is rapidly evolving as vendors develop and commercialize innovative new technologies to meet the needs of the clinical diagnostic market.



Geographically, the majority of participants in the liquid biopsy market are based in the United States, and to a lesser extent, Europe. A few companies are based in Asia. The competitive landscape is quite varied, with participants ranging from some of the world's largest and most well-established diagnostics companies to small start-ups. This report provides extensive landscaping



With the growing number of market entrants and available tests, competition is increasing. In the past two years, several new competitors entered the market, while several others have exited. However, with the rapidly growing market the heterogeneity of cancer as an umbrella term for many diseases, there are ample opportunities in the market to meet the needs of clinicians and patients. This report tracks these trends, identifies segment markets and separates research markets from those involving the detection and monitoring of disease.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Executive Summary

Syndromic Testing

Advantages

Challenges

Scope/Methodology

Size and Growth in the Market

Figure 1-1: Market for Syndromic Testing, 2018 - 2023

Chapter Two: Market Summary

Vendor Activity

Table 2-1: Selected Syndromic Test Platforms

Recent Developments in Syndromic Testing

Continued Unnecessary Antibiotic Prescription Use

Large Elderly and Immunocompromised Population

Meridian Enters Syndromic With GenePOC Acquisition

Positive Studies Demonstrate Benefits

Mixed Infections

Rising Foodborne Infections

Size of the Market by Indication

HAI

GI

Resp.

Other

Table 2-2: Syndromic Testing by Type (HAI, Respiratory, GI Testing, Others) 2018-2023 [millions]

Syndromic Testing Post-Palmetto Decision

Chapter Three: Corporate Profiles

Abbot

Akonni Biosystems

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Biocartis

Biomerieux/BioFire

Luminex

Meridian Bioscience

Qiagen

Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4yvb0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

