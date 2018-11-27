LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic & Bio Superabsorbent Polymers Market Size and Forecast, By Type (Bio SAP, Synthetic SAP), By Application (Agriculture, Diapers, Female Hygiene Products) And Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628182



Global synthetic & bio superabsorbent polymers market is projected to reach USD 10.44 billion by 2025. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Growing application in agriculture sector and awareness regarding health and hygiene are anticipated to drive the industry. Biodegradable superabsorbent materials are still at nascent stage. The segment accounted for approximately 2.0% of overall market share in 2017. Growing demand for non-toxic biocompatible materials that do not have any kind of side effects on human health, is expected to further fuel market growth. Water absorbing capacity and biodegradable nature of bio superabsorbent polymer is expected to help it expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



In terms of application, diapers accounted for more than 60% of overall market share in 2017. Rising health concerns and disposable income are anticipated to propel growth of the synthetic and bio superabsorbent polymers market. Layered construction in adult diapers enables high absorption. High awareness regarding health and hygiene coupled with rising number of geriatric population and demand for adult diapers has created growth opportunities for the industry. Superabsorbent materials are the key components in baby diapers as well. Growing adoption of environmentally sustainable baby diapers is expected to fuel the industry expansion in the forthcoming years.



Female hygiene products accounted for nearly 18.0% of overall market share in 2017 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment over the forecast period. The use of disposable feminine hygiene products has been a key to managing menstrual health over the past few years. Increasing disposable income and awareness regarding feminine hygiene are anticipated to further fuel demand over the projected period.



Asia pacific accounted for more than 30.0% of global market share in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Presence of well-established companies and a large number of unorganized players are projected to drive the market for synthetic and bio superabsorbent polymers. Increasing application in baby and adult diapers, female hygiene products, and agriculture superabsorbent soil is expected to boost industry growth. North America was the second largest regional segment, accounting for over 29.0% of overall market share in 2017.



The industry is highly consolidated in nature with the top five manufacturers accounting for nearly 70.0% of global market share. Several companies are investing heavily in Research and Development (R&D) of superior bio-based superabsorbent polymers. Joint ventures and collaborations are expected to be some of the key strategies adopted by the market participants over the forecast period.



Key companies manufacturing finished products using synthetic & bio superabsorbent polymers are Rodenburg Biopolymers, BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Corporation, KAO Corporation, and Evonik Industries AG. Major players operating in the industry are Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Group, Bayer AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.



Top three industry players including Nippon, BASF, and Evonik contribute for approximately 51.0% of the overall revenue in this industry. These companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to boost their production capacities. Companies like Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF and Exotech Bio Solutions Ltd are engaged in development of biodegradable superabsorbent materials. In 2014, BASF collaborated with Novozymes and Cargill to build manufacturing technologies for producing acrylic acid from renewable raw materials.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628182



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

