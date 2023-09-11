Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Research Report 2023: SAR Technology Emerges as a Versatile Tool for Transforming Environmental Monitoring and Applications in Defense & Security

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Aperture Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic aperture radar market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during 2023-2028.

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology is versatile, finding applications in various fields such as environmental monitoring, disaster assessment, and agriculture. It plays a crucial role in studying icebergs, tracking oil spill paths, and mapping wetlands. Even in challenging environmental conditions, SAR can detect changes in habitat, water levels, and moisture, making it valuable for analyzing the impact of natural or human disturbances like earthquakes or sinkholes.

Scientists, geologists, and researchers rely on SAR to remotely map and study different objects or environments with high spatial resolution using electromagnetic signals. As concerns about climate change, environmental degradation, and disaster monitoring grow, SAR becomes a pivotal tool for assessing ecological impacts.

In agriculture, SAR aids in identifying surface roughness differences, improving plowing, soil tillage, and crop harvesting. Additionally, government agencies worldwide are promoting modern agricultural practices, further propelling the SAR market's growth.

SAR instruments outshine conventional optical imaging technology and observation satellites as they offer detailed Earth surface information. Moreover, SAR satellites are in high demand for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision targeting by defense organizations globally, driven by increasing security concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Airbus SE

Aselsan A.

BAE Systems plc

Cobham Limited

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

Antenna

Receiver

Transmitter

Breakup by Mode:

Single Mode

Multi-Mode

Breakup by Frequency Band:

X Band

L Band

C Band

S Band

K, Ku, Ka Band

VHF/UHF Band

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Airborne

Ground

Breakup by Application:

Defense

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

