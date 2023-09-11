Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Research Report 2023: SAR Technology Emerges as a Versatile Tool for Transforming Environmental Monitoring and Applications in Defense & Security

11 Sep, 2023, 14:15 ET
The global synthetic aperture radar market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during 2023-2028.
Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology is versatile, finding applications in various fields such as environmental monitoring, disaster assessment, and agriculture. It plays a crucial role in studying icebergs, tracking oil spill paths, and mapping wetlands. Even in challenging environmental conditions, SAR can detect changes in habitat, water levels, and moisture, making it valuable for analyzing the impact of natural or human disturbances like earthquakes or sinkholes.
Scientists, geologists, and researchers rely on SAR to remotely map and study different objects or environments with high spatial resolution using electromagnetic signals. As concerns about climate change, environmental degradation, and disaster monitoring grow, SAR becomes a pivotal tool for assessing ecological impacts.
In agriculture, SAR aids in identifying surface roughness differences, improving plowing, soil tillage, and crop harvesting. Additionally, government agencies worldwide are promoting modern agricultural practices, further propelling the SAR market's growth.
SAR instruments outshine conventional optical imaging technology and observation satellites as they offer detailed Earth surface information. Moreover, SAR satellites are in high demand for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision targeting by defense organizations globally, driven by increasing security concerns and geopolitical tensions.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players
- Airbus SE
- Aselsan A.
- BAE Systems plc
- Cobham Limited
- General Atomics
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Saab AB
- Thales Group.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
- Antenna
- Receiver
- Transmitter
Breakup by Mode:
- Single Mode
- Multi-Mode
Breakup by Frequency Band:
- X Band
- L Band
- C Band
- S Band
- K, Ku, Ka Band
- VHF/UHF Band
- Others
Breakup by Platform:
- Airborne
- Ground
Breakup by Application:
- Defense
- Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
