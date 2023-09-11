Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Research Report 2023: SAR Technology Emerges as a Versatile Tool for Transforming Environmental Monitoring and Applications in Defense & Security

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Sep, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Aperture Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global synthetic aperture radar market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during 2023-2028.

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology is versatile, finding applications in various fields such as environmental monitoring, disaster assessment, and agriculture. It plays a crucial role in studying icebergs, tracking oil spill paths, and mapping wetlands. Even in challenging environmental conditions, SAR can detect changes in habitat, water levels, and moisture, making it valuable for analyzing the impact of natural or human disturbances like earthquakes or sinkholes.

Scientists, geologists, and researchers rely on SAR to remotely map and study different objects or environments with high spatial resolution using electromagnetic signals. As concerns about climate change, environmental degradation, and disaster monitoring grow, SAR becomes a pivotal tool for assessing ecological impacts.

In agriculture, SAR aids in identifying surface roughness differences, improving plowing, soil tillage, and crop harvesting. Additionally, government agencies worldwide are promoting modern agricultural practices, further propelling the SAR market's growth.

SAR instruments outshine conventional optical imaging technology and observation satellites as they offer detailed Earth surface information. Moreover, SAR satellites are in high demand for surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision targeting by defense organizations globally, driven by increasing security concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global synthetic aperture radar market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global synthetic aperture radar market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global synthetic aperture radar market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global synthetic aperture radar market?
  • What is the breakup of the global synthetic aperture radar market based on the component?
  • What is the breakup of the global synthetic aperture radar market based on the mode?
  • What is the breakup of the global synthetic aperture radar market based on the platform?
  • What is the breakup of the global synthetic aperture radar market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global synthetic aperture radar market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global synthetic aperture radar market?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players

  • Airbus SE
  • Aselsan A.
  • BAE Systems plc
  • Cobham Limited
  • General Atomics
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Leonardo S.p.A.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • Saab AB
  • Thales Group.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

  • Antenna
  • Receiver
  • Transmitter

Breakup by Mode:

  • Single Mode
  • Multi-Mode

Breakup by Frequency Band:

  • X Band
  • L Band
  • C Band
  • S Band
  • K, Ku, Ka Band
  • VHF/UHF Band
  • Others

Breakup by Platform:

  • Airborne
  • Ground

Breakup by Application:

  • Defense
  • Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g42lb4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China and US Lock Horns in the Growing VR Content Creation Space: Who Will Lead by 2030?

Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market Report 2023-2030: Digital Onboarding Initiatives of Banks Present Favorable Outlook for Biometrics Technologies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.