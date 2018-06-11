Global Synthetic Biology Market 2018-2025: Market is Estimated to Account for US$ 56,044.9 Million

The synthetic biology market is estimated to account for US$ 56,044.9 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 8,244.8 Mn in 2017.



Increasing number of synthetic biology startup companies in developed regions such as, North America and Europe, and growing awareness about wide range of applications of synthetic biology are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the growth is also governed by new product launches, partnerships, product approvals and collaborations by key players in the market. Additionally, the industry has attracted investments from various global leaders.



For instance, synthetic biology company Zymergen has have received US$44 million funds in the year 2015, from investors such as Transcript, AME Cloud Ventures, Data Collective, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, HVF, Innovation Endeavors, Obvious ventures, True Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures. In addition, in the year 2016, Zymergen has raised US$130 million in Series B funding which was led by SoftBank Group.



North America is the largest market for synthetic biology across the globe whose growth in mainly driven by increasing focus on synthetic biology technologies such as gene synthesis and genome editing. Additionally, growing investments by the major companies and technological advancements in the field of genomics, and higher acceptance by the consumers also contribute to the growth of the market in North America.



While, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth with China being the largest market followed by Japan and India. In China, the growth of the market is attributed to an increasing number of initiatives in synthetic biology such as launch of synthetic biology association and rising awareness about genome engineering and research and development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study



2. Global Synthetic Biology Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Synthetic Biology Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Global Synthetic Biology Market - By Product

3.4 Global Synthetic Biology Market - By Technology

3.5 Global Synthetic Biology Market - By Application

3.6 Global Synthetic Biology Market - By Geography

3.7 Pest Analysis



4. Global Synthetic Biology Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Investments For Synthetic Biology

4.1.2 Technological Advancements

4.1.3 Rising Numbers Of Start-Up Companies

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Renewed Regulations For Biotechnology

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Company Initiatives In Synthetic Biology Market

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Advanced Synthetic Biology

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Global Synthetic Biology Market - Global

5.1 Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Global Synthetic Biology Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning

5.4 Performance Of Key Players

5.4.1 Merck KGAA

5.4.2 Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

5.5 Clinical Trials Analysis

5.5.1 Phase I Clinical Trails

5.5.2 Phase Ii Clinical Trails

5.6 Expert Opinions



6. Global Synthetic Biology Market Analysis - By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Enzymes

6.3 Oligonucleotides

6.4 Chassis Organisms

6.5 Xeno-Nucleic Acids



7. Global Synthetic Biology Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Gene Synthesis

7.3 Genome Engineering

7.4 Measurement & Modeling

7.5 Cloning & Sequencing

7.6 Nanotechnology

7.7 Others



8. Global Synthetic Biology Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Industrial Applications

8.3 Food & Agriculture

8.4 Medical Applications

8.5 Environmental Applications

8.6 Others



Key Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novozymes

Agilent Technologies

Amyris

GenScript

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

New England Biolabs

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

